NBA Draft 2023 European players: Which international players will be available?

The NBA has seen a remarkable rise in the popularity and skills of European basketball players. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are three of the best players in the league right now.

Basketball fans could easily make an argument that the aforementioned names are in the Top 5 bracket of players in the league. Jokic, who led the Denver Nuggets to their first title in 47 years, and Antetokounmpo are two-time and back-to-back MVPs. Doncic is a perennial MVP contender and a multiple first-team All-NBA member.

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie "We play at a higher level than American prospects at competitive competitions."



Wemby on European players succeeding at the top of the NBA. "We play at a higher level than American prospects at competitive competitions."Wemby on European players succeeding at the top of the NBA. https://t.co/liYeSlDSqW

The 2023 NBA Draft will see an influx of more players coming from Europe who are expected to make their mark in the league.

Victor Wembanyama leads this year’s European invasion in the NBA

Victor Wembanyama is considered to be the greatest prospect in NBA history since LeBron James. Some would even say that he is the biggest prospect in all of sports.

The French phenom is expected to be the top pick in this year’s draft. San Antonio Spurs team owner Peter Holt nearly jumped out of his chair when they won the draft lottery. They will not get cute or overthink this one.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Victor Wembanyama will be a game changer for the San Antonio Spurs from day one on both ends of the floor. Victor Wembanyama will be a game changer for the San Antonio Spurs from day one on both ends of the floor. https://t.co/ArC2ZIKfey

Victor Wembanyama will be wearing the Silver and Black jersey as the No. 1 pick of the draft on Thursday night.

Bilal Coulibaly has surged in the latest mock drafts

A previously unheralded name has surged in the last few weeks of NBA mock drafts. Victor Wembanyama’s teammate at Metropolitans 92 has caught his fair share of the limelight.

Bilal Coulibaly is only 18 years old but has already shown a mouthwatering blend of athleticism, shot creation and defensive prowess.

Jake Weinbach @JWeinbachNBA Bilal Coulibaly will be the steal of the 2023 NBA Draft.



Strong athleticism, versatility, and high motor with a 7’2” wingspan and a promising two-way skill set. He’s raw, but the 18-year-old wing has a high ceiling.



Reminds me of an 18-year-old Giannis. Bilal Coulibaly will be the steal of the 2023 NBA Draft.Strong athleticism, versatility, and high motor with a 7’2” wingspan and a promising two-way skill set. He’s raw, but the 18-year-old wing has a high ceiling.Reminds me of an 18-year-old Giannis. https://t.co/4E2m3pbBsd

Scouts believe his sometimes erratic decision-making will eventually go with more exposure and experience. A few have called him a sleeker version of Toronto Raptors guard/forward O.G. Anunoby.

The rest of the Europeans in the NBA Draft

Tristan Vukcevic

Like the reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, Tristan Vukcevic is a Serbian. He is the son of former European player Dusan Vukcevic.

The younger Vukcevic has played for Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade. He is seven-foot and weighs 223 pounds.

Ersin Demir @EDemirNBA Tristan Vukčević stands out as a ball-handling and floor-stretching big man at 7'0".



On the defensive end, he's still fairly raw. But the athleticism on that end will help him improve to be an average rim protector down the stretch.



Projected late in the first round. Tristan Vukčević stands out as a ball-handling and floor-stretching big man at 7'0".On the defensive end, he's still fairly raw. But the athleticism on that end will help him improve to be an average rim protector down the stretch.Projected late in the first round. https://t.co/D7ATKewMlz

Tristan Vukcevic had a solid NBA Draft Combine by scoring 21 points in just 17 minutes. Scouts have noted that he isn’t athletic and that his defense needs work. There is no doubt, though, that he has a high basketball IQ with a feathery touch from the outside.

Sidy Cissoko

Sidy Cissoko has a Senegalese father who played basketball for Senegal at the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. The younger Cissoko, though, has French nationality.

Cissoko was a participant in the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon where the World Team was annihilated by Team USA 102-80. He later signed with the G League Ignite before declaring for this year’s draft.

Scouts are expecting him to become at least a solid defensive presence at the next level.

Rayan Rupert

Rayan Rupert is another French international basketball player. His father Thierry once captained the French national team. The Atlanta Dream’s Iliana Rupert is his sister.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Went on Sportscenter with @sagesteele to talk about two international prospects who can make an immediate impact defensively - New Zealand Breakers wing Rayan Rupert and Barcelona center James Nnaji. Went on Sportscenter with @sagesteele to talk about two international prospects who can make an immediate impact defensively - New Zealand Breakers wing Rayan Rupert and Barcelona center James Nnaji. https://t.co/KGbSf8L1At

The upcoming rookie spent last year playing basketball with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League. He is 6-6 with a 7-2 wingspan. Scouts listed him as a developing talent.

Toumani Camara

Toumani Camara is a Belgian who moved to the United States to play elementary basketball. He spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs before finishing the last two years with the Dayton Flyers.

AfroBallers @afroballers MEET THE 2023 NBA DRAFTEES (AfroBallers Edition)



Toumani Camara is Belgian born, with Malian descent.



He is known to be EXTREMELY PHYSICAL on Defense , and this earned him a position in his school's Conference All-Defensive Team



#AfroBallers twitter.com/i/web/status/1… MEET THE 2023 NBA DRAFTEES (AfroBallers Edition)Toumani Camara is Belgian born, with Maliandescent.He is known to be EXTREMELY PHYSICAL on Defense, and this earned him a position in his school's Conference All-Defensive Team ‼️🚨MEET THE 2023 NBA DRAFTEES (AfroBallers Edition)🚨‼️Toumani Camara is Belgian born, with Malian 🇲🇱 descent. He is known to be EXTREMELY PHYSICAL on Defense 🔐, and this earned him a position in his school's Conference All-Defensive Team ⭐ 🇧🇪🇲🇱 #AfroBallers twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dsBUh5WlTw

Camara has a pro-ready body. He is 6-8, 220 pounds and has shown flashes of solid perimeter shooting and versatility.

Tosan Evbuomwan

Tosan Evbuomvan is a 6-7, 209-pound forward who played three years for Princeton in the Ivy League. He is a British basketball player who was born and raised in Newcastle upon Tyne.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Newcastle's Tosan Evbuomwan could become the UK's next NBA star. 🤩



#BBCNBA One to watch in the #NBADraft Newcastle's Tosan Evbuomwan could become the UK's next NBA star. 🤩 One to watch in the #NBADraft! Newcastle's Tosan Evbuomwan could become the UK's next NBA star. 🤩#BBCNBA https://t.co/Chmbdd3uiw

The scouting report on the wide-bodied Brit is that he’s a good passer with decent shot-making and driving.

