NBA Draft 2023 European players: Which international players will be available?

The NBA has seen a remarkable rise in the popularity and skills of European basketball players. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are three of the best players in the league right now.
Basketball fans could easily make an argument that the aforementioned names are in the Top 5 bracket of players in the league. Jokic, who led the Denver Nuggets to their first title in 47 years, and Antetokounmpo are two-time and back-to-back MVPs. Doncic is a perennial MVP contender and a multiple first-team All-NBA member.
The 2023 NBA Draft will see an influx of more players coming from Europe who are expected to make their mark in the league.
Victor Wembanyama leads this year’s European invasion in the NBA
Victor Wembanyama is considered to be the greatest prospect in NBA history since LeBron James. Some would even say that he is the biggest prospect in all of sports.
The French phenom is expected to be the top pick in this year’s draft. San Antonio Spurs team owner Peter Holt nearly jumped out of his chair when they won the draft lottery. They will not get cute or overthink this one.
Victor Wembanyama will be wearing the Silver and Black jersey as the No. 1 pick of the draft on Thursday night.
Bilal Coulibaly has surged in the latest mock drafts
A previously unheralded name has surged in the last few weeks of NBA mock drafts. Victor Wembanyama’s teammate at Metropolitans 92 has caught his fair share of the limelight.
Bilal Coulibaly is only 18 years old but has already shown a mouthwatering blend of athleticism, shot creation and defensive prowess.
Scouts believe his sometimes erratic decision-making will eventually go with more exposure and experience. A few have called him a sleeker version of Toronto Raptors guard/forward O.G. Anunoby.
The rest of the Europeans in the NBA Draft
Tristan Vukcevic
Like the reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, Tristan Vukcevic is a Serbian. He is the son of former European player Dusan Vukcevic.
The younger Vukcevic has played for Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade. He is seven-foot and weighs 223 pounds.
Tristan Vukcevic had a solid NBA Draft Combine by scoring 21 points in just 17 minutes. Scouts have noted that he isn’t athletic and that his defense needs work. There is no doubt, though, that he has a high basketball IQ with a feathery touch from the outside.
Sidy Cissoko
Sidy Cissoko has a Senegalese father who played basketball for Senegal at the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. The younger Cissoko, though, has French nationality.
Cissoko was a participant in the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon where the World Team was annihilated by Team USA 102-80. He later signed with the G League Ignite before declaring for this year’s draft.
Scouts are expecting him to become at least a solid defensive presence at the next level.
Rayan Rupert
Rayan Rupert is another French international basketball player. His father Thierry once captained the French national team. The Atlanta Dream’s Iliana Rupert is his sister.
The upcoming rookie spent last year playing basketball with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League. He is 6-6 with a 7-2 wingspan. Scouts listed him as a developing talent.
Toumani Camara
Toumani Camara is a Belgian who moved to the United States to play elementary basketball. He spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs before finishing the last two years with the Dayton Flyers.
Camara has a pro-ready body. He is 6-8, 220 pounds and has shown flashes of solid perimeter shooting and versatility.
Tosan Evbuomwan
Tosan Evbuomvan is a 6-7, 209-pound forward who played three years for Princeton in the Ivy League. He is a British basketball player who was born and raised in Newcastle upon Tyne.
The scouting report on the wide-bodied Brit is that he’s a good passer with decent shot-making and driving.