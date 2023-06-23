NBA Draft 2023- Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks

Drew Timme did not hear his name being called out in 58 picks of the 2023 NBA draft. However, he has reportedly agreed to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks. Timme averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game last season. He is an adept post-scorer and can use his physicality against other players.

Despite these numbers, experts were skeptical about his lack of shooting from beyond the arc and his build, which is why he went undrafted. Timme is similar to Nikola Jokic in his build, and despite Jokic's success in the NBA, it is not an ideal NBA body. Jokic himself was a second-round pick at number 41.

Prior to the draft, Timme worked out for several organizations, including the Los Angeles, Denver, and Atlanta. It is the Bucks, however, who have signed Timme to an Exhibit 10 deal.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Undrafted Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic Undrafted Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA contract. It allows a player to participate in the training camp and the team controls that player's G League rights. Eventually, it can translate into a two-way contract or even give the player a spot on the roster.

For undrafted players like Timme, an Exhibit 10 contract is a great way to showcase your potential. Timme is a three-time All-American and has twice been voted the West Coast Conference Player of the Year. He has had success in his high school and college career and will look to translate that into the NBA.

Will Kris Middleton resign from the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their forward Khris Middleton decline his player option and become a free agent. Middleton and the Bucks have won one championship together and he could look to re-sign with them, given his good relations with Giannis.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. https://t.co/k0sO5qhSk6 A return to the Bucks on a new deal remains a possibility for Middleton. twitter.com/wojespn/status… A return to the Bucks on a new deal remains a possibility for Middleton. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

The Bucks forward has often come up big in clutch situations. Giannis has also voiced his trust in Middleton in these situations. If the Bucks want to continue to compete at a high level, signing Middleton back would help them remain as one of the favorites to win the NBA title.

As per speculation, the reason Middleton became a free agent might be to secure a long-term deal. That said, Milwaukee is somewhat squeezed on its cap space, so they will have to negotiate a contract that works best for both parties.

Middleton will receive interest from other teams as well who are looking to improve on both ends of the court. The Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sacramento Kings could all be in the mix to try and sign Middleton. Any NBA team would improve their shot at winning the NBA title with this power signing.

