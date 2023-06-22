NBA Draft 2023: Miami Heat predicted picks

The Miami Heat own the 18th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. They have one shot at retooling their roster via the draft this year.

Miami fell short in the NBA Finals against the well-oiled Denver Nuggets in five games. The Heat had no answer for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who were the main reasons the Nuggets won their first franchise title.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Read more of Pat Riley's best quotes yesterday "We’ve done this, we’ve played this game for 27 years. Some of them we hit on, we hit big. And I plan on hitting big again, but I’m not just swinging for the fences right now because it can be a little bit reckless."Read more of Pat Riley's best quotes yesterday "We’ve done this, we’ve played this game for 27 years. Some of them we hit on, we hit big. And I plan on hitting big again, but I’m not just swinging for the fences right now because it can be a little bit reckless."Read more of Pat Riley's best quotes yesterday ⬇️

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Erik Spoelstra’s team also didn’t have the size and length to consistently bother Denver’s whirring offense. Pat Riley will be hoping to address part of their problems when they pick at No. 18.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Miami Heat seem tailor-made for each other

Olivier-Maxence Prosper improved in each of his three seasons playing college basketball. He originally played at Clemson before spending his last two seasons at Marquette. In his junior year, he averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

From somebody who several scouts thought will be a late first-round or second-round pick, the Canadian has lately surged up mock drafts. The Miami Heat could get him with the 18th pick in the NBA draft.

Harp @3SeedTraining Olivier-Maxence Prosper | Defensive Specialist



• 7’0 wingspan disrupts guards flow & alters a-lot of shots all over the floor



•can guard 1-4 (maybe some 5’s)



•fights over screens -stays attached



•moves well laterally -stays in-front



Love his upside also as a shooter Olivier-Maxence Prosper | Defensive Specialist • 7’0 wingspan disrupts guards flow & alters a-lot of shots all over the floor •can guard 1-4 (maybe some 5’s)•fights over screens -stays attached •moves well laterally -stays in-frontLove his upside also as a shooter https://t.co/wxMTnJaNdE

Prosper has the physical traits to be an elite wing defender. He is 6-8 with a 7-1 wingspan. Jimmy Butler, who also went to Marquette, will love his hustle, grit and work ethic. One can easily see the upcoming rookie thriving within Heat Culture.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper has participated in a staggering 15 workouts with NBA teams. In each of those times, he impressed every training staff with the aforementioned traits.

The teams he worked out for are also positive that he will only get better on offense if he’s drafted by the right team. The Miami Heat has earned a reputation for finding diamonds in the rough. They currently have a few former undrafted players who shone in recently-concluded playoffs.

If he’s available, Pat Riley could make him part of the Heat culture.

The Miami Heat could also be looking for a combo guard

Gabe Vincent, who showed what he can do in the playoffs, is an unrestricted free agent. Kyle Lowry, the man Vincent replaced in the starting lineup, will be playing the final year of his contract next season. Lowry has also been dealing with injuries over the last few years, which was why Vincent started eating up his minutes.

The Miami Heat might look for a combo guard for depth or to play with the starters.

The Miami Heat had trouble consistently breaking down the Denver Nuggets' defense due to their lack of shooters. If Brandin Podziemski is available, they might draft the Santa Clara superstar combo guard.

Podziemski averaged 19.9 points on 48.3% shooting, including 43.8% from deep. He combines volume (5.8 3PA) with efficiency.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress



"Just put him in the cage in 3 on 3 and let him fight. He makes the right… Brandin Podziemski has helped himself as much as any prospect in the pre-draft process thus far, first at the NBA Combine, and then in private workouts, where one exec described him as a "mean MFer.""Just put him in the cage in 3 on 3 and let him fight. He makes the right… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Brandin Podziemski has helped himself as much as any prospect in the pre-draft process thus far, first at the NBA Combine, and then in private workouts, where one exec described him as a "mean MFer." "Just put him in the cage in 3 on 3 and let him fight. He makes the right… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2MV5n6p7Ew

Despite being just 6-5, he also averaged 8.8 rebounds along with 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals. Scouts were impressed with his no-holds-barred approach to winning. Jimmy Butler will love to play with him.

The Miami Heat could put him in the lineup together with Tyler Herro as the shooting guard. Spoelstra could also allow him to play off-the-ball when Lowry is the playmaker.

Miami has reached the NBA Finals twice in the last four years. They lost to the LA Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets this season. Getting the right player with the 18th pick could help them overcome the home if and when they get back to the finals.

Poll : 0 votes