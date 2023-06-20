Create

NBA Draft 2023 TV schedule: Broadcast time, where to watch and more

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 20, 2023 11:56 GMT
2022 NBA Draft
NBA Draft 2023 TV schedule: Broadcast time, where to watch and more

The 2023 NBA draft is just a couple of days away. It will take place on Thursday (22 June). It is one of the most anticipated draft nights in recent memory. Some top prospects like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller will officially mark their introduction to the NBA.

The draft is quite deep and not just restricted to these three prospects. There are several lottery teams also looking to accelerate their rebuilds in break into a playoff contender mode. Fans can expect a bevy of drafts during the night.

The 2023 NBA draft will be worth a watch. Here are the crucial details about the event for fans who plan to watch it live on TV and see which players their team picks.

2023 NBA Draft Broadcast Time and TV Channels

The 2023 NBA draft will begin at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023. Fans in the Pacific time zone can catch live coverage at 5:00 PM PT. The event will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN. ABC will only televise the first round, while ESPN will telecast the entire event.

Victor Wembanyama is a lock to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

French prospect Victor Wembanyama is a lock to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft. For the first time since 2019, we have a lock for the No. 1 overall pick. Wembanyama is one of the most hyped prospects of all time. Some may say it's even bigger than LeBron James back in 2003.

Several teams purposely tanked in the hopes of landing the French phenom, listed a 7'4" with an 8'0" feet wingspan. The San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery for the first time since 1997, when they drafted another generational talent in Tim Duncan, and will draft Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama’s reaction to the Spurs winning the draft lottery. 🙏 https://t.co/l4Hor5QVdr

That was pre-decided the moment they won the lottery. Wembanyama knew it too. He even gave an interview and celebrated watching the draft from France when Spurs won the lottery. Here's what Wemby said after the draft lottery:

"There's a special relation between France and the Spurs because of Tony [Parker] and Boris [Diaw]. I know half of the country, maybe if not, the whole country wanted the Spurs to have the first pick."
"There's a special relation between France and the Spurs. ... The whole country wanted the Spurs to have the first pick."-Victor Wembanyama(via @NBA) https://t.co/PuPdb2KfaD

Parker was a Spurs legend and was part of their dynasty alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. He won four championships, winning the NBA finals MVP in 2007.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How has Nikola Jokic changed the NBA forever? His crazy life and career is one for the ages!

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...