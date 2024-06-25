NBA Draft 2024 Bronny James final projection: Where is LeBron James' son heading to?

Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son is unquestionably the most interesting prospect leading into the 2024 NBA Draft. Scouts and league insiders have been literally waiting for the moment when James Jr. will be on the threshold of pro basketball. Two nights from today, the basketball world will see who will pick the former USC Trojan from the pool of hopefuls.

Rich Paul, the agent for both the NBA superstar and the incoming rookie, asserted that the father and son are not a “package.” The LA Lakers could pick James Jr. but that will not supposedly keep “King James” from taking his talents elsewhere. Or, another team could grab the youngster but the four-time champ could remain in Hollywood.

Still, who will pick Bronny James is a scenario that will be headline leading into this week’s draft.

Bronny James is likely headed to the LA Lakers

Paul, the Klutch Sports founder, insisted on this leading into the draft:

"I got the word out early to teams that if you plan on bringing Bronny in, here's what you need to know: If you won't give him a real deal, there's nothing to talk about. It's hard to get real development on a two-way deal. … I don't care about him going to the Lakers, or Phoenix, or about what number he gets picked. It's about fit.”

Where Bronny James auditioned likely gives the clues about where he could end up. The Lakers have the No. 55 pick and it all seems Rob Pelinka will use that to get James Jr.

Phoenix has the No. 22 pick, but incomprehensible if they use that to get LeBron James’ eldest son. The Suns badly need reinforcements and are in a win-now mode. They’re not taking another talent that needs more time to develop. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal need immediate help.

Another team could test LeBron James’ will and draft Bronny James

A slew of teams have a chance to call Bronny James’ name before the LA Lakers can. James Jr. isn’t likely to get picked in the first round. There is no way Rob Pelinka will use the No. 17 draft capital on him. He is likely going to the second round.

Although LeBron James’ son only worked out for two teams, that will not stop another team from grabbing him. There has to be some hope that the father will decide to take his talents to the city that gets his eldest son.

The Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will draft earlier than the Lakers in the second round. Any of the three can test “King James’” resolve about staying in Los Angeles if one of them can get the former Trojan.