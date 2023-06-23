NBA Draft Grades 2023: Grades for all picks from Round 1

The 2023 NBA Draft has concluded, and teams have made their selections, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the incoming rookies. As they transition to their new teams, they will embark on the journey of learning offensive and defensive schemes specific to their organizations.

However, not every team will have made the right call on draft night; it's an unfortunate part of the process. Some rookies may struggle to find their place, while others might thrive and surpass expectations.

With all of this in mind, let's take a look at who each team selected in the first round and whether their new player projects to be a good fit by grading each selection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grading each first-round pick in the NBA Draft

#1 San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama A+

#2 Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller A

#3 Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson B

#4 Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson B+

#5 Detroit Pistons - Ausar Thompson B+

#6 Orlando Magic - Anthony Black B-

#7 Washington Wizards (via Pacers) - Bilal Coulibaly B

#8 Indiana Pacers (via Wizards) - Jarace Walker B+

#9 Utah Jazz - Taylor Hendricks C

#10 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Mavericks) - Cason Wallace C-

#11 Orlando Magic (via Bulls) - Jett Howard B+

#12 Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder) - Dereck Lively II A-

#13 Toronto Raptors - Gradey Dick A

#14 New Orleans Pelicans - Jordan Hawkins B

#15 Atlanta Hawks - Kobe Bufkin B+

#16 Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves) - Keyonte George D+

#17 Los Angeles Lakers - Jalen Hood-Schifino A-

#18 Miami Heat - Jaime Jaquez Jr. C

#19 Golden State Warriors - Brandin Podziemski B

#20 Houston Rockets (via Clippers) - Cam Whitmore A+

#21 Brooklyn Nets (via Suns) - Noah Clowney C+

#22 Brooklyn Nets - Dariq Whitehead B-

#23 Portland Trail Blazers (via Knicks) - Kris Murray A-

#24 Dallas Mavericks (via Kings) - Olivier-Maxence Prosper B-

#25 Detroit Pistons (via Grizzlies) - Marcus Sasser D+

#26 Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers) - Ben Sheppard A+

#27 Charlotte Hornets (via Nuggets) - Nick Smith Jr. C+

#28 Utah Jazz (via 76ers) - Brice Sensabaugh B+

#29 Denver Nuggets (via Celtics) - Julian Strawther D

#30 LA Clippers (via Bucks) - Kobe Brown B+

Poll : 0 votes