NBA Draft loophole: How is a 21-year old law student going to feature at the 2023 event?

On June 22, 2023, 58 names will have the chance to join an NBA team via the league’s annual draft. Over the past three months, the names of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, the Thompson twins and others have dominated draft conversations.

A prospect, by the name of Jordan Haber, will likely leave most scouts, analysts and basketball fans scratching their heads. An upcoming law student will be going to Barclays Center on Thursday to mingle with some hoops legends, executives and fellow hopeful draftees.

Haber, in a report by ABC7, detailed how he was stunningly able to join this year’s draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So I made a bet with my friends, and I made it into the NBA Draft. There's just a bunch of small little things that I ended up meeting. And I sent over an email to the NBA and they got back to me and sent over paperwork right away."

ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea Law student Jordan Haber, despite not playing basketball, found he was eligible and submitted paperwork to be a part of the annual NBA Draft in NYC. abc7ne.ws/3NbwwNn Law student Jordan Haber, despite not playing basketball, found he was eligible and submitted paperwork to be a part of the annual NBA Draft in NYC. abc7ne.ws/3NbwwNn https://t.co/ywn5UF96RF

The league’s rules only require those who want to apply for the draft to be at least 19 years old and out of high school for at least a year. It is not specifically stated that one has to join a high school or college basketball team to be eligible for the draft.

Jordan Haber never even played basketball in middle school. He only plays the sport as a recreation with friends. From a simple bet with friends, he has shockingly become an official member of the NBA’s 2023 Draft class.

Haber’s night will end at Barclays Center as no one will even give him an outsider’s chance of getting drafted. The 21-year-old is happily content that that is the case. He only wanted to prove to others that things can be achieved with determination and the right mindset.

NBA fans can hardly wait for draft night

Jordan Haber may not have as many butterflies in his stomach as some fans are heading into the NBA draft. Outside of Victor Wembanyama, who the San Antonio Spurs are expected to call as the No. 1 pick, everything else is almost uncertain.

The Charlotte Hornets seem torn between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. As a result, the Portland Trail Blazers may decide to take offers for the No. 3 pick if they can’t have the player they want (likely Henderson).

Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW



traces the Spurs' fortuitous history with Lady Luck...or, as she’s known in their case, Lady Lottery: San Antonio will soon make the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft for the third time and are widely expected to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama. @TheSteinLine traces the Spurs' fortuitous history with Lady Luck...or, as she’s known in their case, Lady Lottery: San Antonio will soon make the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft for the third time and are widely expected to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama. @TheSteinLine traces the Spurs' fortuitous history with Lady Luck...or, as she’s known in their case, Lady Lottery: https://t.co/L0NJFahAdD

The teams picking from 4-14 will be quite nervous about how the draft board will fall. They surely have their preferences but will go to plan B if the need arises. Cam Whitmore, who many believe, will go to the Houston Rockets with the fourth pick, could land a little lower.

Jordan Haber will get his thrill watching the names of his draft class get called. Because of a loophole in the NBA’s draft rules, he gets to live a night he likely won’t forget for the rest of his life.

Poll : 0 votes