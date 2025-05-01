NBA Draft Lottery: Top 3 teams with best odds, format and more

The NBA Draft Lottery is a big night for the teams that struggled in the previous season. This year's event carries a bit more excitement as teams wait to see whether or not they will have a chance to draft this year's top prospect, Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg.

Ad

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on May 12th before that night's playoff games. The event changes location each year but will be held in Chicago this season. Each of the 14 teams that will be drafting in the lottery will each have a team representative present to accept their draft picks as the order is announced by NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum.

The NBA Draft Lottery has changed multiple times throughout its history, but its current format doesn't give as much favoritism towards the "tanking" teams as it used to when the Philadelphia 76ers used the process to secure multiple top selections during their rebuild. The bottom three teams in the standings receive a 14% chance at the top pick, with the odds decreasing steadily from there.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before the order of picks are announced, four lottery balls are selected to determine the first four picks in the draft. The rest of the lottery is determined by the records of the teams left in the pool. This new format of the NBA Draft Lottery has brought a lot more excitement to the event in recent years, evening out the odds at the bottom of the league while giving the worst teams the best chances.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds

Utah Jazz: 14%

Washington Wizards: 14%

Charlotte Hornets: 14%

New Orleans Pelicans: 12.5%

Philadelphia 76ers: 10.5%

Brooklyn Nets: 9%

Toronto Raptors: 7.5%

San Antonio Spurs: 6%

Phoenix Suns: 3.8%

Portland Trail Blazers: 3.7%

Dallas Mavericks: 1.8%

Chicago Bulls: 1.7%

Sacramento Kings: 0.8%

Atlanta Hawks: 0.7%

Which teams need to win the NBA Draft Lottery the most?

While all 14 eligible teams, including other teams that could have picks conveyed to them depending on where they land, want to win the NBA Draft Lottery, some organizations could require a injection of young talent more than others. For example, the Utah Jazz need a player like Flagg to help lead their rebuild, whereas the Toronto Raptors would have a smaller role for him.

Ad

Two teams to watch in the lottery are the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams entered the 2024-25 season with playoff aspirations, but injures ravaged their rosters, leaving them outside of even their conference's play-in games. Bringing in a high-level rookie could give each team a boost now as well as an option down the road once their stars fizzle out.

Another interesting team is the Brooklyn Nets. They are expected to be one of the biggest players in the free agency and trade markets this offseason, and a high draft selection is an attractive trade piece. Brooklyn has been attached to the rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential trade request, and a top five selection in this year's draft could be the selling point in their trade package.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More