NBA Draft Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers considering selecting Cooper Flagg's 7'2 Duke teammate at No. 3

The Philadephia 76ers are reportedly considering selecting either Duke Blue Devils' Khaman Maluach or Texas Longhorns' Tre Johnson with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NBA draft.

NBA insider Rafael Barlowe reported on Monday that the 76ers are looking into the two young prospects.

"Another name that's quietly gaining traction as a potential option for Philadelphia is Duke freshman Khaman Maluach… Another player in the mix? Texas guard Tre Johnson. Johnson, listed at 6'6, led the SEC in scoring at 19.9 points per game while shooting 39% from three," Barlowe wrote.

Maluach, a South Sudan native, averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in his lone season at Duke. According to ESPN's mock draft on May 19, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo said that Maluach's ability to defend and potentially be a cutter and a roller on the other end is attractive to teams looking for a big man.

Philadelphia may be looking at Maluach to serve as a reliable backup center for former NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Maluach is 7-foot-2 and will turn 19 in September. Givony and Woo project him to be selected at No. 7 by the New Orleans Pelicans.

On the other hand, Johnson averaged 19.9 points on 42.7% shooting, including 39.7% from 3-point range. Givony and Woo said that the Washington Wizards could select the 6-foot-6 guard with the sixth pick. Johnson could also impact the 76ers with his offensive upside.

ESPN predicts the Philadelphia 76ers will draft Rutgers star Ace Bailey

While the Philadelphia 76ers continue to scout for talent to draft at No. 3, one prospect to keep an eye for is Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Ace Bailey. ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo said that Bailey could be a "natural fit" with the 76ers as he can slot into the starting lineup at shooting guard or at forward.

"Adding a young, talented prospect could be appealing as a reset to the team's timeline, offering long-term hope among Joel Embiid's injury concerns and (Paul) George's significant contract, which might not age well," Givony wrote.

Bailey is widely considered the third-best draft prospect behind Cooper Flagg and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper. The 6-foot-10 forward put up 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds last season.

According to Givony and Woo, the No. 3 pick could also potentially be used as part of trade packages. Philadelphia could decide to acquire a more established star that would fit the timeline of Embiid, 31, and George, 35.

