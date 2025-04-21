NBA Draft Tiebreakers: Full result of the drawings, current draft order, all teams & key details

On Monday, the NBA Draft tiebreakers were determined in order to finalize the lottery odds for teams with identical regular season records. As a result, fans now have an idea of the likelihood that one of the bottom 14 teams — or, perhaps, their trade partners — will get their hands on the number one pick.
In the drawings conducted at the Secaucus, New Jersey office of the NBA, tiebreakers were also determined for the remaining 16 teams that made it to the playoffs. Consequently, the draft order from the middle to the end of the first round has now been set.
NBA Draft tiebreakers: Full results
The Phoenix Suns got the tiebreaker over the Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams had a record of 36-46.
The Dallas Mavericks got the tiebreaker over the Chicago Bulls. Both teams had a record of 39-43.
The Sacramento Kings got the tiebreaker over the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams had a record of 40-42.
The Memphis Grizzlies got the tiebreaker over the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Warriors got the tiebreaker over the Bucks. All three teams had a record of 48-34.
The LA Lakers got the tiebreaker over the Denver Nuggets, the Indiana Pacers, and the LA Clippers. The Pacers, Clippers, and Nuggets respectively were determined to be second, third, and fourth, respectively, in this sequence of teams with a 50-32 record.
Current draft order and lottery odds after NBA Draft tiebreakers
The final order for the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be determined at the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12. For now, here is the draft order based on win-loss records and the tiebreakers.
Draft lottery teams
As per draft lottery rules, the bottom three teams in terms of win-loss record are all designated 14.0% lottery odds to get the number one pick. This year, those three teams are the Utah Jazz (17-65), the Washington Wizards (18-64), and the Charlotte Hornets (19-63).
This, of course, does not guarantee that the number one pick this year — presumably Duke star Cooper Flagg — will land with any of those three teams. Just last year, the Atlanta Hawks had a pre-draft lottery position of 10th, giving them lottery odds of 3.0%. As improbable as it was for the Hawks to hit the jackpot, they ended up securing the first pick overall, which they used to select Zaccharie Risacher.
Rest of the field
