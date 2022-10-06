“I’m picking Philly to win it all, and Embiid to win MVP” – NBA executive believes Joel Embiid and the 76ers are championship contenders, says the recent signings of 76ers support the probable MVP game style

Former NBA executive John Hollinger is expecting big things from Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Hollinger, who is currently a Senior Columnist for The Athletic, said:

“So here goes, I’m picking Philly to win it all and Embiid to win MVP. Check back in nine months for a good laugh.”

Hollinger served as Vice-President of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, so it's needless to say, the man knows basketball.

Last season, the team failed to get past the second round despite star center Joel Embiid having the best year of his career. Embiid finished second in the MVP voting last season.

Doc Rivers returned as the head coach for a team that underachieved last season but was also bogged down with the Ben Simmons drama. If Harden can return to an All-Star level, he can be a more than capable number two to Joel Embiid.

They also brought back Tobias Harris, who averaged 17.2 points per game last season, along with rising star Tyrese Maxey. If Maxey can improve on what he did last season, the Sixers could get their chance of getting out of the East.

Will MVP Joel Embiid and additions put 76ers over the top

James Harden accepted a pay cut to stay in Philly and the Sixers also added some much-needed toughness and depth to their roster. Former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will provide some help in the paint when Joel Embiid is on the bench.

Speaking of toughness, the team also added PJ Tucker. Tucker was big part of the Milwaukee Bucks' title run in 2021. Tucker, who can guard multiple positions, is expected to improve the team's defense. Lastly, Daniel House is an athletic wing who will provide some depth at the guard position.

Does Embiid have that extra gear to push him beyond the likes of Doncic, Jokic and Giannis to claim the MVP? Can he stay healthy for the whole season?

The Sixers' improved roster will hopefully allow Embiid to rest when required and not wear himself down too much during the long season.

