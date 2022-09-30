"He's the most skilled big man I've ever been around" – NBA executive believes Joel Embiid has overcome many adversities, expects an MVP season with his given management and coaching standards

When Joel Embiid first entered the NBA, there was a ton of uncertainty around him. After suffering an injury at Kansas, many questioned when he'd actually be able to take the floor upon being drafted. The Philadelphia 76ers took the gamble on the young center and ended up waiting two full seasons to see him in action.

Even when Embiid started his NBA journey, the injury bug continued to follow him. However, after putting a major emphasis on his health and conditioning, he's managed to chip away at the narrative that he can't stay healthy.

Fast forward to now and the Sixers' big man is one of the most dominant forces in the league. Last season, he averaged a career-high 30.6 points per game and became the first center since Shaquille O'Neal to win the NBA's scoring title.

While the former No. 3 pick continues to elevate his game, there is one hump he can't get over. Embiid's incredible play has turned many heads, but not enough to secure an MVP trophy. He's finished second in voting behind Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in each of the last two seasons.

During a recent interview on Sirus XM radio, Sixers President of Basketball operations Daryl Morey touched on the play of his star big man. He feels the 28-year-old is one of the best ever at his position and could be in line for MVP this upcoming season.

"He's the most skilled big man I've ever been around."

"We're gonna get him through the season as we have the last couple years and we're excited for another MVP level of play."

Is this the year for Joel Embiid to finally win an MVP award?

While he might not have been able to get past Nikola Jokic in voting before, this could be the year for Joel Embiid to finally take home the hardware.

After winning back-to-back MVPs, voters might be fatigued choosing the Nuggets big man. This opens the window for other players to work their way up to the top.

Being in the prime of his career, the Sixers big man is sure to continue his dominant level of play. Doc Rivers is aware opposing defenses don't have the manpower to slow him down, and will be looking to exploit that weakness on a nightly basis.

The key for Embiid taking home the MVP will be his availability. If he can continue to up his games played, he will have an iron-clad resumé when it comes time to cast votes.

Daryl Morey worked hard to bolster the cast around the dominant center. If the Sixers finish as a top seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid is likely to finally run away with the award.

