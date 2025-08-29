NBA executive makes bold wager on $100,000,000 guard to lead scoring on the Boston Celtics: "That dude can really score"

The Boston Celtics will have a different look next season, with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The Celtics also traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to avoid the second apron. Nevertheless, one executive believes a new player will lead the 2024 NBA champions in scoring.
One league exec told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com that Anfernee Simons could lead the Celtics in scoring next season. Simons was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers via the Holiday trade. He's averaging 21.0 points per game in the past three seasons.
"I bet you he's their leading scorer," the exec said. "Even with Jaylen (Brown), he's going to have the ball a lot, and that dude can really score. That offense is going to have to change to accommodate him, and, on the last year of his contract, he's going to let it fly."
Anfernee Simons is in the last year of his four-year, $100 million rookie extension. He'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The Boston Celtics are reportedly open to trading him and will listen to offers.
The Celtics are likely going to wait and see on Simons' performances this season, possibly increasing his value to contenders. It will be interesting to see if he'll get the starting nod next season, alongside Derrick White. Payton Pritchard had one hell of an audition last season when he won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
With Jayson Tatum possibly out for the season, Jaylen Brown is going to be the number one option on offense. White and Pritchard likely get more touches, while Simons could also get his time to boost his value ahead of the trade deadline in February.
Boston Celtics parted ways with 3 key players from 2024 championship team
With new ownership at the helm, the Boston Celtics prioritized getting out of the second apron to make the team more flexible. The Celtics parted ways with three key players from their dominant 2024 NBA championship team.
Al Horford became a free agent and has been linked to the Golden State Warriors. Jrue Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons, while Kristaps Porzingis was sent to the Atlanta Hawks via a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Celtics are unlikely to contend in the East, though it's wide open since the reigning conference champs Indiana Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton to a torn Achilles tendon.
