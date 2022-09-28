NBA Rumors: NBA executives speculate Draymond Green has an affinity to play with Luka Doncic and develop the team to a championship contender

Draymond Green has been a foundational piece to the Golden State Warriors dynasty. While Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are seen as the faces, Green has always done the little things to help them win. One tricky part of keeping title-winning cores together is money. After years of being together, Golden State is facing that problem with their big three.

As the versatile forward prepares for free agency, he wants a significant payday. However, because of the sizeable contracts on the roster now, the Warriors aren't in a position to meet his demands. An NBA executive recently opened up on Green's possible departure from Golden State. Among the potential landing spots mentioned is the Dallas Mavericks.

"He would love to play with a superstar like Luka where he has to just play off him," the report said.

Could Draymond Green help the Dallas Mavericks build a contender?

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 2

Luka Doncic is the league's brightest young star. Doncic has averaged 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in his career. It is not shocking that the Mavericks were listed as a destination for Draymond Green. However, the team might be better off going in a different direction.

There is no denying that Dallas needs a legitimate co-star alongside Doncic, but Green is not that type of player. Because of his offensive limitations, he will not draw any attention away from the All-Star point guard.

In today's game, outside shooting and floor-spacing are crucial. Since Luka garners so much attention with the ball in his hands, Dallas needs outside shooters. As a 31% 3-point shooter for his career, the Warriors star could create problems on the offensive end.

Draymond Green could be a valuable piece to the Mavericks, but only in a similar role as he has now in Golden State. If Dallas brings in another star-level perimeter threat, he could complete a big three.

Even though he's entering his mid-30s, Green's skill set allows him to be a high-impact player in the right situation. He is still an impactful and versatile defender, along with his incredible IQ and facilitation from the frontcourt. Green has averaged 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in his career.

This move could get the Mavericks closer to being a contender, but other things must first fall in place.

