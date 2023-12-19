NBA Fan Favorites Award winners: Full list disclosed ft. LeBron James & more

The NBA Fan Favorites Award winners from the 2022-23 season received their awards this week. While the 2023-24 season is already well underway, recipients from last year were given their trophies recently. Footage of each recipient receiving their award was compiled into one video, which has gone viral on social media.

The NBA Fan Favorites Award winners were selected separately from the traditional regular-season awards like MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Those awards are determined by a panel of voters, whereas the NBA Fan Favorites Award winners were entirely chosen by fans.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and look at the full list of NBA Fan Favorites Award winners, as seen in the video below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Full list of NBA Fan Favorites Award Winners from 2022-23 season

Dunk of the Year - Aaron Gordon

On Christmas Day, Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets took on the Phoenix Suns in a closely contested affair that saw the Nuggets win 128-125. During overtime in the Christmas Day affair, Aaron Gordon put Landry Shamet on a poster, throwing down a vicious slam.

The slam won Aaron Gordon the NBA Fan Favorites Award for Dunk of the Year, with many crediting the slam as one of the fiercest they've ever seen. The year before, the award went to Ja Morant, meaning we could be in for some competition this year.

Expand Tweet

Assist of the Year - Luka Doncic

Last season Luka Doncic left fans, analysts and the broadcasting crew in awe when he fired off a cross-court pass to Jaden Hardy. After waiting patiently on the three-point line, Hardy caught the ball and fired off a three that extended the Mavericks' lead over the Pacers.

The year before, the award went to Steven Adams, who dropped a full-court pass perfectly in the hands of Ja Morant for an alley-oop. As Doncic stated when he picked up the award, the league went all-out, creating a high-quality piece to commemorate the NBA Fan Favorites Award winners.

Handle of the Year: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has long been hailed as one of the best scorers in NBA history. With incredible length, Durant can elevate over defenders for clear looks at the basket. One of the most overlooked elements of his game, however, is his ball-handling ability.

While playing for the Brooklyn Nets last season, Durant dropped his defender before hitting an easy pull-up jumper. Much like Gordon's Dunk of the Year, many have called Durant's ankle breaker one of the best of the decade.

Expand Tweet

Photo of the Year: Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has long been viewed as a fan-favorite in the NBA. From his time in Oklahoma City to his brief tenures with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, fans continue to support the former MVP.

A photo of the triple-double machine laying on the floor and screaming taken from a birds-eye view quickly went viral last season. Since then, it has earned Westbrook the NBA Fan Favorites Award for Photo of the Year.

Expand Tweet

Block of the Year: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's unique blend of size, strength and athleticism made him one of the most feared players in the NBA. Just recently, The Greek Freak posted a career-high 64 points in a dominant display of paint-work.

Last season, Antetokounmpo rejected LeBron James at the rim during crunch time as the Bucks looked to overcome a deficit against the LA Lakers. As the former MVP indicated when opening the award, he hopes there are many other blocks of the same caliber that follow.

Expand Tweet

Style of the Year: LeBron James

While the old saying is that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, LeBron James seems to be at the forefront of fashion. Last year, fans voted him as the winner of the Style of the Year award, an award that Devin Booker had won the year before.

Now in year 21, LeBron James sits as the defending champ of the Style of the Year award. While players like Russell Westbrook are heavily involved in fashion in their own right, it will be interesting to see if James can defend the title this season.

Expand Tweet

So far, this NBA season has already delivered several remarkable moments. From spectacular blocks to jaw-dropping assists, this season has delivered plenty of highlights despite not even being at the halfway point of the year.

With Ja Morant returning to the court, for example, Aaron Gordon could have some fierce competition for the Dunk of the Year award. In addition, with players like Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama averaging 2.8 and 3.0 blocks per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo will also have some fierce competition.