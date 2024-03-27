NBA fans berate Draymond Green for choking Patty Mills: “Top 1 unlikeable clown”

Draymond Green is once again in hot water for his on-court antics. This time around, he choked Patty Mills during one of the plays in the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. Despite Green promising the NBA that he'd turn a new leaf, it appears that old habits are truly difficult to let go of.

During the first quarter of the game, Draymond Green attempted to break away from Patty Mills' screen to stop Bam Adebayo from scoring inside the paint. However, his method of getting loose was frowned upon.

Green held Mills on the neck, making it look like he intentionally choked him so he could get away from him. While many believe he should've been called for a flagrant foul, the officials ultimately decided it was a common foul.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media have expressed disappointment toward Green as he seemingly failed to deliver on his promise. Some made snarky comments, while others have straight up called him out for his inappropriate behavior.

Here's what some fans had to say on Twitter:

"Top 1 unlikeable clown in this league"

Expand Tweet

"Guys the worst smh"

Expand Tweet

"The fact that this wasn’t called a flagrant makes we wonder what he has on the refs"

Expand Tweet

"Brudda is trying to do the Randy orton backbreaker 😭 "

Expand Tweet

"Most unlifethreatning action made by draymond green"

Expand Tweet

"It's like he knows no other way to play."

Expand Tweet

"Bro wants his suspension back"

Expand Tweet

"One of the Draymond Green plays of all time"

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green's counseling seemingly didn't help him reform

Draymond Green faced consequences for his actions during a mid-December game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns when he struck Jusuf Nurkic's face. Following this incident, NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars suspended Green indefinitely, considering his history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Subsequently, the league mandated counseling sessions for Green to address his pattern of foul behavior, which has marred his reputation throughout his career. Rather than playing fair defense, Green has a tendency to escalate situations unnecessarily, causing harm to other players.

Upon his return in January, Green seemed to have improved his conduct on the court. However, recent events, such as his altercation with Patty Mills during a game against the Miami Heat, suggest a regression to his previous behavior. Consequently, the NBA should monitor Green closely to ensure a safe playing environment for all players.

Ja Morant, like Green, faced a suspension for off-court misconduct. Despite returning from suspension, Morant reportedly continued engaging in inappropriate activities, leading to a more prolonged suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Given these incidents, continued misconduct from Green could prompt NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to take stricter disciplinary action against the veteran Warriors player.