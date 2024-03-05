NBA fans blast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats comparison to Kobe Bryant's MVP season: "Without a single performance anyone remembers"

This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finds himself front and center in the MVP conversation. Despite his impressive performances, fan did not respond well to a recent social media post comparing him with an all-time great.

An NBA page on X had a post go viral Monday night comparing SGA to Kobe Bryant. His numbers from the ongoing season were juxtaposed with the LA Lakers legend's MVP season in 2008.

While the numbers are relatively similar, fans did not respond well to the post. They feel Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shouldn't be compared with Kobe when he hasn't had many notable outings.

"Kobe comparisons without a single performance anybody remembers Imao," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Many agree that the OKC Thunder star is a special talent but aren't ready to put him in this type of conversation. Kobe dominated the league for nearly two decades. SGA has emerged as a superstar-level player but is still in his early days.

As for not having any notable performances, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an array of big scoring nights. His season high is 43 points, which he notched up twice, against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings, respectively.

Where does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fall in the latest MVP ladder?

Early in the season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looked well on his way to being the latest back-to-back MVP. However, he's no longer in the running due to the NBA's 65-game rule. With Embiid ruled out, it has become a two-player race heading into the final weeks of the regular seson.

At the moment, the MVP debate has mainly come down to Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Other players get brought up at times, but these two are the main favorites.

In the latest MVP ladder, Jokic sits in top spot. The Denver Nuggets star is putting together another dominant season, averaging just shy of a triple-double. Moreover, the reinging champs are knocking on the door of the top spot in the Western Conference.

SGA is not far behind Jokic, as he has also led his team to one of the best records in the West. The OKC Thunder are in second place, at 42-19. SGA is averaging 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Both players have compelling cases, which should lead to some interesting debates in the coming weeks. Other players to appear on the MVP ladder include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic.

Since the Thunder and Nuggets are neck-and-neck in the standings, who finishes on top could be a prominent factor in the MVP race. No matter how things fall, SGA has earned his way into the MVP discourse.

He has been an elite two-way guard all season, posting the second-highest PPG average while leading the league in steals (2.2 per game).