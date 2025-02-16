NBA fans brutally troll Damian Lillard for yawning before 3-point contest exit - "Bro was caught sleepy and got eliminated"

Damian Lillard is a two-time NBA 3-point Contest champion. Lillard won the event in 2023 and 2024 and was looking to make a three-peat on Saturday night. However, 'Dame Time' wasn't present as he surprisingly got eliminated in the first round.

Before Damian Lillard's elimination, he was caught on camera yawning. Fans on social media noticed it and made fun of his exit.

Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Bro was caught sleepy and got eliminated, can't make that up lmao"

"Bro thought it was finna be easy😭"

Here are other reactions on X:

"It’s NOT Dame Time," one said.

"Dang, no three-peat? Guess even the best gotta clock out sometimes. 😬🏀," one tweeted.

"Dame time wasn’t activated 😭," another tweeted.

"Caught his a** sleeping and carried into the competition," another said.

Tyler Herro takes Damian Lillard's throne as the new 3-point Contest Champion

NBA: All Star-Saturday Night - Source: Imagn

Tyler Herro is having the time of his life in the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. Not only is Herro about to play in his first All-Star game, but he was also crowned the NBA 3-Point Contest champion on Saturday.

The Miami Heat star dethroned the two-time defending champion, Damian Lillard, who got eliminated in the first round. Aside from Lillard, Tyler Herro bested six other shooters on Saturday. He went up against Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Buddy Hield, Cameron Johnson, and Norman Powell.

In the first round, Herro survived by a thread as he had the third-highest score to advance to the final round. Tyler scored 19 points and was behind Garland (24 points) and Hield (31 points).

Come the final round, Herro locked in and went on to score 24 points. The Miami Heat star beat Hield by one point only, coming up with a nail-biting victory. While Tyler previously competed in the contest in 2023, he is now the fifth Heat player to win the event. Previous 3-point Contest winners from Miami include Glenn Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2007), Daequan Cook (2009) and James Jones (2011).

