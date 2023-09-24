"Sources: Don’t worry about it" - NBA fans comically roast X user for suggesting Lakers pulling out of Damian Lillard deal

A user of the social media platform X was on the receiving end of comical roasts from NBA fans for suggesting that the LA Lakers are already out of the Damian Lillard sweepstakes.

The post was made by X user JAKE, who wrote:

“REPORT: The Lakers are now officially OUT of the sweepstakes to acquire PG Damian Lillard, sources say. The Lakers reportedly refused the Blazers’ request of adding Austin Reaves into the deal."

Fans did not waste time jumping on the opportunity to give their thoughts on the matter. Many chose to laugh it off because the user did not provide a source for his claim:

Are the Lakers even in the running to get Damian Lillard?

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has made it known that if he leaves the Portland Trail Blazers, his preferred destination is in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat.

Given the complications of such a trade, a third team may be needed to help facilitate it. Among those reportedly expressing interest in being involved are the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls, who have packages to offer.

The Lakers are not really in the conversation for Lillard. They have made some telling moves in the offseason to shore up their roster and don't necessarily need him at the moment.

They have signed Anthony Davis to a lucrative extension contract to continue running alongside LeBron James. They acquired the services of Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes to address their various needs on both ends of the court.