"Ok Luffy" - NBA fans compare Victor Wembanyama's flexibility to One Piece's rubber human

Victor Wembanyama is a budding star for the San Antonio Spurs and is expected to have an incredibly bright future. Wembanyama recently shared a video on his Instagram showing off his summer work and his flexibility.

The 7-foot-5 big man can easily touch his toes while sitting or standing, and can do a full split. The French youngster also showed off some of the muscle he has gained this summer as he flexed shirtless.

The incredible flexibility drew many comments on the IG reel. Some compared Wembanyama to cartoon characters.

“Ok Luffy,” one commenter wrote.

The reference is to the rubber human character from the anime “One Piece.” Luffy is a character who can stretch his limbs to incredible lengths.

This will be a theme all season as Wembanyama will draw constant comparisons. He is a unique specimen and unlike any player the NBA has ever seen.

Here are some of the comments from fans:

Fans react to Victor Wembanyama's video

What to expect from Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama is expected to be a two-way player, as he was not drafted just for his unique scoring abilities, but also his defensive skills.

Wembanyama can shoot 3-pointers and is smooth from midrange. He can get his shot off over anyone due to his height advantage.

He can also explode to the rim, is a good finisher at the basket, and can throw down a dunk without having to jump much.

The comic book character comparisons may come out even more with Wemby’s abilities on defense, as he can erase chances from seemingly out of nowhere. Wembanyama is a great shot blocker and rim protector, and the Spurs hope he can be a defensive force.

Some of Wembanyama's best highlights from the French professional league came when he swatted shot attempts into the stands. He is also nearly impossible to dribble past given his insane 8-foot wingspan.

The Spurs will likely build their offense around Wembanyama, and he should get plenty of touches in his rookie season. It will be interesting to see how they manage his minutes, as he was shut down early in the NBA Summer League. This may be a sign that the Spurs will load-manage his games during his first NBA season.