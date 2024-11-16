NBA fans cook fan handle for Anthony Davis claims: "Jokic (AD's daddy) is the best big and its not even close"

Anthony Davis had a huge double-double outing as LA Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 120-115 on Friday in their first Emirates NBA Cup game. After another 40-point outing, an X(formerly Twitter) fan page known as Legion Hoops claimed AD is the best big man in the league.

After Friday's game, Davis averages 30.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Despite notching monster numbers this year, fans on X disagreed with Legion Hoops' claims and reminded him of his similar Nikola Jokic takes. Here's what a couple of fans said:

"Jokic (AD’s daddy) is the best big and it’s not even close"

"Didnt you just say “JOKIC TONIGHT, BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD” stop tryna switch up and get engagements you ugly f***er"

Here are more fan reactions on X:

"jokic bounced him in the playoffs 2 years in a row," one said.

"You mean Jokic but carry on with your bias Legion Hoops," another said.

"I mean he’s in the MVP conversation but u can’t say he’s the best big man after 10 games and Jokic has won 3/4 MVPs," one pointed out.

"He’s the best 2way big in the league but Jokic is just too good man," another pointed out.

Anthony Davis puts up monster game against Spurs

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in their first Emirates NBA Cup game. The Lakers are now 1-0 in the Group Stage phase of the tournament a 120-115 victory. One of the major reasons for their win was thanks to Anthony Davis' huge double-double performance.

Despite struggling to defend Victor Wembanyama, Davis managed to outplay the Spurs big man on offense. AD came up with 40 points and 12 rebounds. Davis was also well-defended throughout the game but was still able to shoot the ball efficiently. He shot 50% from beyond the arc and 53.8% overall.

If the Lakers star can remain healthy and play the same way all season, the MVP whispers could turn into a reality for AD.

