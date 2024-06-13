NBA fans criticize JJ Redick for throwing "Twitter terms" on-air - "From mama there goes that man to this"

Before Mike Breen, JJ Redick, and Doris Burke did NBA Finals commentary for viewers, there was a time when fans were accustomed to the voices of Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy. However, due to ESPN's layoffs, replacements were done on that end. Be that as it may, this year's finals commentary has been heavily criticized by NBA fans, especially toward Redick.

JJ Redick garnered attention for his NBA analysis through his "The Old Man & The Three" podcast. His experience playing in the league added to his credibility and it was the kind of content that provided concise and detailed discussions of matchups and players.

During last night's replay of a Kyrie Irving highlight in the live broadcast of Game 3, Redick described Kyrie Irving as an "ethical hooper." It is a phrase used by X users to call an athlete that relies on his shotmaking, devoid of any fouls called his/her and even flopping. JJ Redick's use of this X term was pointed out by user @Precision80.

In response to the post, several NBA fans shared their reactions.

"Went from 'mama there goes that man' to this."

X user @CellBoomin pointed to JJ Redick being a candidate for the Lakers' head coach position as a scenario that could result in his commentator spot being replaced.

"Lakers need to save us from this commentating," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Mel Hanks (@aussietastic) alluded to Redick being a prominent user of X and Reddit.

"You can tell he spends way too much time on Twitter and Reddit," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user Kenny (@kenny_813) had jokes for the former Clippers guard by suggesting a time limit of usage in the X platform.

"JJ might have to set a screen time limit for this app, not going to lie he in way too deep," the fan posted.

X user Roli Tshindane (@RoliTshindane) highlighted that Redick remains the one individual in the NBA Finals commentary team who feels out of place.

"I'm glad people are realizing he's the one killing the vibes," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if the fans' perception of Redick changes in the coming years if he happens to still be in a similar position.

JJ Redick remains focused on calling the 2024 NBA Finals amid reports of involvement in the Lakers' head coach search

During an interview in the "GoJo and Golic" podcast, JJ Redick shared his thought process amid all the reports of being a candidate in the Lakers' head coach search.

"My focus right now is on calling the NBA Finals," Reddick said. "I am so fortunate that I'm in this position and I get to call these Finals with Doris and Mike... My day-to-day right now is consumed with calling games, the 19 different podcasts I feel like I have... In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over."

Reports such as the one Reddick is involved with can distract anyone with current responsibilities. However, he reassured that he remains focused on calling the NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers end up doing with their vacant spot for a coach to lead them into next season. Redick remains an interesting choice due to his lack of coaching experience but certainly has the basketball knowledge to back him up.