NBA fans decimate James Harden after another terrible showing: “He already in the club”

James Harden struggled yet again as the LA Clippers lost 116-106 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss eliminated the Clippers in the NBA In-Season Tournament after they dropped their record to 1-3. “The Beard” seemed to have regained his form during the Clippers’ recent three-game winning streak. However, against the young, athletic and aggressive Pelicans, the former MVP couldn’t get himself going.

Harden played 37 minutes, second-most in the game, and finished with eight points on 2-8 shooting, including 1-6 from deep. He was missing when the Clippers needed him to step up:

Fans promptly trolled him on X, formerly Twitter, for his performance:

“He already in the club”

The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers traded runs and momentums throughout the game. It looked like the game would be decided by the superstars come crunch time. New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson did just that for the Pelicans while James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George wilted.

Russell Westbrook’s free throw cut the Pelicans’ lead to 87-86. From there, the Clippers unraveled. New Orleans unleashed a crippling 20-8 run that allowed them to cruise to a win. Williamson scored nine points in the fourth quarter and caused LA a ton of trouble in the post.

James Harden also had 10 assists, five rebounds, four steals and one assist. The problem was he couldn’t create for his teammates or score on his own when the Pelicans grabbed control of the game.

Kawhi Leonard’s adjustment with James Harden has been brutal

In nine games with Harden, Kawhi Leonard has struggled. He is averaging 20.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals. The LA Clippers are 3-6 in that stretch.

In tonight’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, “The Claw” had 20 points on 8-17 shooting, but made just 1-7 3-point attempts. His misses are not due to Harden, but Leonard has been out of rhythm with “The Beard” handling the ball.

Following the Clippers’ 106-100 win against the Houston Rockets that snapped their six-game losing streak, Leonard was asked about his dynamics with Harden. The former San Antonio Spurs superstar answered:

"[He] makes the game a lot easier for me. Gets me wide open looks and that’s all I can ask for. I’m getting used to being comfortable knowing that he can attract so much attention in the pick and roll.”

Before James Harden arrived, Kawhi Leonard averaged 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He had more command of the offense and found his rhythm early and often. Playing alongside Harden has been a work in progress.