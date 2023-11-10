NBA fans destroy Giannis Antetokounmpo as his 54-point effort goes up in smoke vs. Pacers: "8 turnovers and choked"

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster performance against Indiana on Thursday, finishing with an NBA season-high 54 points on 76.0% shooting. However, it wasn’t enough, as Milwaukee fell 126-124 after blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, leading fans to criticize Antetokounmpo.

Many fans called out Antetokounmpo for committing two costly turnovers in the final 1:03 of the game with Milwaukee trailing 122-121. The turnovers cost the Bucks a chance to take the lead and resulted in them having to intentionally foul the Pacers to extend the game. In total, the two-time MVP finished with eight turnovers.

“Eight turnovers and choked,” one fan said.

“Show his fourth-quarter collapse,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ fourth-quarter collapse against the Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton leads Pacers comeback over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers over the Bucks on Thursday.

Haliburton finished with a team-high 29 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and five 3-pointers on 58.8% shooting. He also hit the go-ahead 3 to put Indiana up 122-121 with 1:29 remaining.

Pacers sophomore shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin added 26 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three 3s on 50.0% shooting.

Meanwhile, Indiana as a team shot a blistering 20-for-48 (41.7%) from 3, while Milwaukee shot just 9-for-27 (33.3%).

The Pacers led by as many as 18 points before blowing their lead and falling behind by 10 in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo then nearly carried the shorthanded Bucks, who were without superstar point guard Damian Lillard (calf), to victory.

However, the Pacers ultimately redeemed themselves with their late run to secure the victory.

The win marked the third straight for Indiana, as the team continues to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s loss ended its three-game winning streak.

The Bucks (5-3) next play on the road against the Orlando Magic (4-3) on Saturday.

The Pacers (6-3) next play on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) on Sunday.