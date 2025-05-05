NBA fans flame Doug Gottlieb for bizarre Steph Curry and LeBron James analogy after Warriors' Game 7 win: "Stop the nonsense"

Basketball analyst and radio host Doug Gottlieb weighed in on the Steph Curry vs. LeBron James debate after the Golden State Warriors’ Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, which sent them to Round 2 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gottlieb shared his take on X (formerly Twitter), saying that while Curry might not be better than LeBron, he believes Steph is the more enjoyable player to watch. He also claimed Curry was No. 2 behind Kevin Durant during their years together.

Fans had fiery reactions to the analyst's take.

“KD is, was or never will be better than Curry, and He now knows it😭 Stop the nonsense,” one said.

“Buddy Steph’s prime isn’t 2017&2018, don’t minimize his prime to those KD seasons, he’s won before and after as the best player on his team including a unanimous MVP, don’t act like his prime was 3 seasons,” another said.

“You must be stupid and don't know ball today Steph Curry isn't better than Durant . He is the Warriors and changes the game. Durant has won nothing without him,” another added.

Here are other comments to Gottlieb’s post:

“Just wrong on multiple fronts. He was always better than Durant. He’s better than lebron. You’ve been wrong about Steph since Davidson. Just step aside on this one. Steph wins at a higher rate in the playoffs than lebron all time. Bottom line,” one said.

“Bro. They both have 4 rings. You didn’t ‘win more’ with LeBron,” another said.

“I’d rather have Steph — he’s appeared to have two feet down the entirety of his career for the TEAM. Never cast blame. Never looked to leave for a ring, or hoping on the next super team… Many were attracted to play with him, his team and the unselfishness they they have shown,” another added.

Steph Curry looks ahead to Timberwolves matchup

Next up, the Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who advanced after eliminating the LeBron James– and Luka Doncic–led Lakers in Round 1.

Asked about facing the surging Wolves, Steph Curry expressed excitement.

“It's going to be a tough challenge, we know. We got to send multiple bodies at (Edwards) and figure out a game plan to go at him, but yeah, they're hot right now.

“They've been playing some great basketball the last couple of months, and we're excited that we have an opportunity to have some more basketball to play too.

Golden State won its regular-season series against Minnesota, 3-1.

