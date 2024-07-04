NBA fans go berserk over Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware Mount Rushmore picks: "Did he say Bam Adebayo?"

Fans shared their thoughts on Miami Heat rookie Kel'el Ware for sharing his unique selection of players for his Mount Rushmore. Each one has a unique set of players they consider great, which sometimes triggers a conversation. But for Ware, his version of a basketball Mount Rushmore caught fans off guard.

Ware was the 15th pick by the Heat during the 2024 NBA Draft. Fans expect him to develop a great knack for the game under the tutelage of Erik Spoelstra and the organization's system. Since getting drafted, he's gotten more attention as he's had chances to get interviewed by other media outlets.

Recently, the big man was interviewed and asked about his Mount Rushmore of players. The selection of four players he named surprised a lot of fans.

"I'm putting Wilt [Chamberlain], gotta put Kobe [Bryant], I would say MJ but I heard that some of his stats were false," Ware said. "I'mma put Ant in there. For my fourth, I'mma say Bam [Adebayo]."

After fans saw the clip of him and his Mount Rushmore, they were quick to share their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Did he say bam adebayo 💀💀," one fan said.

"Never thought Brandon Miller’s GOAT take would be topped but here we are," another fan recalled Brandon Miller naming Paul George as the GOAT.

"This has to be one of the worst lists ever made, right?" one fan said.

Other fans wondered if the Heat rookie was trolling.

"He is trolling for likes n attention," one fan said.

"Is he joking?" another fan said.

"This is elite trolling btw," one fan said.

Miami Heat signed Kel'el Ware to a rookie-scale contract

The Miami Heat have secured Kel'el Ware on their roster. He's reportedly signed a rookie-scale contract with the Heat. The rookie signed a four-year, $22.5 million deal with the tram that drafted him, according to Spotrac, and will have a guaranteed earning of over $4 million on each of his first two seasons.

For the third year of his deal, the Heat will decide if they'll keep him and exercise their team option of $5 million. Ware can also play his fourth season with the Heat if the team decides to exercise their team option and play him for a fourth year for $7.8 million.

Ware played two years in college. In his freshman year, he was with Oregon. He transferred and played with Indiana during his sophomore year. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his final year in college.

