Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers joined team co-owner and governor Wes Edens for a private meeting with President Joe Biden on March 13, along with a handful of players and staff. NBA fans questioned the reason for the meeting and took to social media to hilariously react to the random crossover.

"Biden taking up the bucks coach role next season??" an X user tweeted.

President Biden held a private meeting with the Bucks' coach, players and owner while on his campaign visits to Wisconsin last week. The Bucks had just returned to Milwaukee after a weeklong road trip in California. President Biden, being in town at the time, wanted to catch up with Doc Rivers and the team, if possible.

“He was really surprised at the turnout,” Rivers said to reporters.

“It’s funny, they must have briefed him, because he knew. He said listen, I just wanted to say hi, I don't want to ask for anything, just want to say hi. I'm just surprised that this many of you guys came knowing that you've been on the road for a week. And he joked and he said, 'It would seem like you want to see your wives and not me.'”

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton and Khris Middleton were the players on hand that accompanied Doc Rivers and Wes Edens for the meeting with the POTUS.

Doc Rivers has a soft spot for Boston

Doc Rivers has been an NBA head coach since 1999. He coached for the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Milwaukee Bucks toward the end of January 2024.

Speaking to the media before the Bucks' matchup against the Boston Celtis on Wednesday, Rivers said there’s no place quite like Boston, where he won the only championship of his coaching career.

“This is the only one,” Rivers said.

“All of them have meaning because you worked there. Orlando gave me my first job. The Clippers, Philly, but this is — come on. I was here for nine years. We won a title. We went to the Finals twice. My emotional energy will always be here clearly.”

Rivers left the Boston Celtics in 2013 and is now coaching the runner-up in the Eastern Conference, while the top spot is occupied by the Celtics. After Wednesday's 122-119 win against Milwaukee in TD Garden, the Celtics (55-14) hold a dominant lead in the Eastern Conference being 11 games ahead of the second-in-line Bucks (44-25).