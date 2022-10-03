NBA fans issue rib-tickling responses to Tyler Herro's extension - "His career highlights are a Jack Harlow song and a mean mug/snarl", "What a nice donation from the Miami Heat"

Miami Heat rising star and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro reportedly agreed upon a four-year deal worth $130 million with the team. With Miami securing a young star, fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

Tyler Herro has been one of the most impressive young pieces on Miami's roster. After a disappointing sophomore season, Herro broke through with a tremendous third season. Coming off the bench, Herro functioned as a scorer and secondary playmaker for the team. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season. Herro also won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Considering the value placed on Herro, the youngster was due to earn a hefty extension with the Heat. Fans took note of the size of the contract, and they sent in some hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

DwayneCamacho @DwayneCamacho88 @WadexFlash @wojespn @excelbasketball 32 mil a year for a 6th man someone check on Pat Riley @WadexFlash @wojespn @excelbasketball 32 mil a year for a 6th man someone check on Pat Riley

Betsey Cashmoney @Betsycashmoney @wojespn @KeithSmithNBA @excelbasketball Im seeing a lot of tweets that this is an overpay but just because some of yall don't like Heero's game doesn't mean this isn't market value.... @wojespn @KeithSmithNBA @excelbasketball Im seeing a lot of tweets that this is an overpay but just because some of yall don't like Heero's game doesn't mean this isn't market value....

LegendMontana👁👁 @MontanaSayLess @wojespn , kd contract matches up with herro, especially for next season. If the nets don’t win this season…… I wouldn’t be surprised! @excelbasketball 32.5??……..Miami is up to something, kd contract matches up with herro, especially for next season. If the nets don’t win this season…… I wouldn’t be surprised! @wojespn @excelbasketball 32.5??……..Miami is up to something 👀, kd contract matches up with herro, especially for next season. If the nets don’t win this season…… I wouldn’t be surprised! https://t.co/1ZVyz2n10q

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters



Shut people up Tyler Herro is getting paid BIG time. Improved his game every year. Now we need another jump.Shut people up Tyler Herro is getting paid BIG time. Improved his game every year. Now we need another jump.Shut people up 🔥

The Hood Therapist @OhhMar24 Folks really gave Tyler Herro $130 million. His career highlights are a Jack Harlow song and a mean mug/snarl. Folks really gave Tyler Herro $130 million. His career highlights are a Jack Harlow song and a mean mug/snarl.

JP - The Wholesome Truth Teller @jay_pea619 Jordan Poole walking into contract negotiations after he seen Tyler Herro get 4 years/130 Million Jordan Poole walking into contract negotiations after he seen Tyler Herro get 4 years/130 Million https://t.co/1XKtxiYeJ8

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway Tyler Herro showing up to the arena after signing for $130 million Tyler Herro showing up to the arena after signing for $130 million https://t.co/L2INfFjbQM

kris pursiainen @krispursiainen Tyler Herro getting a bigger extension than RJ Barrett is going to age so funnily Tyler Herro getting a bigger extension than RJ Barrett is going to age so funnily

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Tyler Herro after getting an extension Tyler Herro after getting an extension https://t.co/aEw0wiSNu4

Having agreed to the deal, Tyler Herro will be the sixth player from the first round of his draft class to sign a rookie extension. This list also includes Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Ja Morant.

While many fans believe that the Heat are overpaying Herro, the Heat don't see it that way. Herro has emerged as a pivotal figure in Miami's championship aspirations. The Heat hope Herro continues his strong play.

Tyler Herro's continued development benefits the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is a key piece on the Miami Heat roster. After dazzling the fans with his performances in the Orlando Bubble, Herro hit a wall in his sophomore season.

The youngster managed to overcome the sophomore slump quite successfully. With signs of growth potential, the Heat have made a solid choice of investing in Herro's future and development.

Herro also fulfills the role placed upon him in the team. Herro has proven a weapon against opposing bench units for the Heat. With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry leading the team, the Heat need young stars to rise up. With Bam Adebayo emerging as a star, the Heat will benefit from having Herro's play continue to elevate.

With the season tipping off on Oct.19th, the Heat will play their first game of the 2022-23 season against the Chicago Bulls.

