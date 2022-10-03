NBA fans issue rib-tickling responses to Tyler Herro's extension - "His career highlights are a Jack Harlow song and a mean mug/snarl", "What a nice donation from the Miami Heat"

Miami Heat rising star and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro reportedly agreed upon a four-year deal worth $130 million with the team. With Miami securing a young star, fans reacted to the news on Twitter.
Tyler Herro has been one of the most impressive young pieces on Miami's roster. After a disappointing sophomore season, Herro broke through with a tremendous third season. Coming off the bench, Herro functioned as a scorer and secondary playmaker for the team. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season. Herro also won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.
Considering the value placed on Herro, the youngster was due to earn a hefty extension with the Heat. Fans took note of the size of the contract, and they sent in some hilarious reactions.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Having agreed to the deal, Tyler Herro will be the sixth player from the first round of his draft class to sign a rookie extension. This list also includes Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Ja Morant.
While many fans believe that the Heat are overpaying Herro, the Heat don't see it that way. Herro has emerged as a pivotal figure in Miami's championship aspirations. The Heat hope Herro continues his strong play.
Tyler Herro's continued development benefits the Miami Heat
Tyler Herro is a key piece on the Miami Heat roster. After dazzling the fans with his performances in the Orlando Bubble, Herro hit a wall in his sophomore season.
The youngster managed to overcome the sophomore slump quite successfully. With signs of growth potential, the Heat have made a solid choice of investing in Herro's future and development.
Herro also fulfills the role placed upon him in the team. Herro has proven a weapon against opposing bench units for the Heat. With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry leading the team, the Heat need young stars to rise up. With Bam Adebayo emerging as a star, the Heat will benefit from having Herro's play continue to elevate.
With the season tipping off on Oct.19th, the Heat will play their first game of the 2022-23 season against the Chicago Bulls.