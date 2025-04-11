NBA fans make feelings clear on Ja Morant's new machine gun celebration vs T-Wolves

Ja Morant is courting controversy again with another in-game celebration that will likely force the NBA to investigate. The Memphis Grizzlies star received a warning after doing a gun celebration against the Golden State Warriors on Apr. 1. He repeated the same act two nights later in Miami, prompting the league to fine him $75,000.

Morant has not toned down a bit with his latest celebration. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, he upgraded the usual handgun into a machine gun variety.

Fans promptly reacted to what he showed to home fans:

“Its about to get ugly folks”

One fan said:

“I’m expecting a bazooka soon”

Another fan added:

“Apparently, fines are meaningless with how much these guys get paid…”

@SurviveH19009 continued:

He might be the dumbest athlete alive and that's saying a lot

@JDK_III commented:

“How do you get CTE in basketball?”

Ja Morant seems intent on escalating his acts after he received a $75K fine. On Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, he mimicked throwing a grenade at the opposing team’s fans. Despite down by 15 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he repeated the celebration.

It might not take long for the NBA to react after back-to-back controversial celebrations by the former All-Star guard.

Ja Morant claims he does not care if he is considered a villain by the NBA and basketball fans

Ja Morant hit a 12-footer to help his team beat the Miami Heat 110-108 on Apr. 3. He strutted down the court as Heat fans relentlessly booed him.

After the game, Morant had this to say about the whistles and the boos:

“I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing - if somebody can say something negative about me, it's going to be out there. Yeah, I don't care anymore.”

G12 has relished the villain role and penalizing him might not matter.

Morant has lost millions because of his shenanigans. He lost $7.6 million for a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season. The NBA penalized him after he brandished a gun on Instagram Live, the second time he committed the offense.

Ja Morant’s suspension prevented him from earning an All-NBA honor, which affected his contract. Per ESPN, he lost roughly $39 million after his second gun-toting offense. Despite the fines, the point guard does not seem ready to stop.

As one fan said, things could get “ugly” when the NBA decides to curb his antics.

