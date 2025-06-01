NBA fans mock Tyrese Haliburton as he prepares to collect ECF MVP before last-minute snub - "Druski seeing another skit come to life"

On Saturday, NBA fans mocked Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for preparing to collect the Eastern Conference finals MVP award before being snubbed at the last minute. The guard was seen getting ready to collect the Larry Bird trophy during the presentation, but was snubbed for his teammate, Pascal Siakam, instead. This hilarious moment was captured live, earning the reaction of many fans.

A fan shared this clip of Haliburton on X (formerly Twitter) as he mocked him for preparing to collect the MVP award.

"Tyrese Haliburton thought that Larry Bird ECF MVP trophy was his🤣," he wrote.

This hilarious moment saw one fan compare Hali's reaction to social media personality Druski, who had a similar moment during the 2025 All-Star Celebrity game.

"Druski seeing another skit come to life," he wrote.

The comical scene earned plenty of reactions from fans as they continued to mock Haliburton in the comment section.

"Thought this was the Druski vid 😂😂," expressed a fan.

"🤣 dude was all smiles throwing up hand signs to the camera started walking to the front 😭," joked a second.

"Lmfao come on Hali 😂 don’t jump to conclusions lmao," wrote a third.

However, despite plenty targeting Haliburton for his premature celebration, few defended his actions, as they claimed he was taking a photo.

"You can clearly see he was taking a picture," commented one fan.

"He was posing for a pic and not even paying attention lol. You really think they don’t give a heads up to the player right beforehand? Cope however you must," wrote a second.

"He was posing for a camera phone," declared a third.

Tyrese Haliburton's Eastern Conference finals assists stat puts him on par with an NBA great

The Indiana Pacers won their first Eastern Conference title in over twenty-five years with a win over the New York Knicks. Led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the duo combined for 51 points in Game 6, as they will face the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals.

Although Siakam was awarded the Eastern Conference MVP, Haliburton played an important role in the Pacers' success. Providing 63 assists during the final, the stat put him on par with NBA great Magic Johnson, as pointed out by Polymarket Hoops on X (formerly Twitter).

"Tyrese Haliburton had 63 AST this series. That’s the most assists in a Conference Finals series win since Magic Johnson in 1991," the tweet read.

Tyrese Haliburton played an important role in the Pacers' Eastern Conference success, averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists. Meanwhile, Siakam had 24.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

