NBA fans perplexed after Anthony Edwards shows up late for game days after halftime exit: "Why is he always playing with my parlay"

The Minnesota Timberwolves were set to face the Portland Trail Blazers without Anthony Edwards by their side. At least, it seemed like Edwards wasn't going to play considering how he missed the opening tip. However, after several minutes into the game, "Ant-Man" showed up and immediately checked in for the Timberwolves.

NBA fans on social media had varied reactions to Anthony Edwards being late. Some fans were especially irate with the situation and expressed their frustrations online. However, some fans are aware that Edwards recently had a baby, which led him to make an early exit two games back against the Sacramento Kings. Some of them assumed that he could've been late due to taking care of his newborn.

Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"Why this n***a always playing with my parlay"

"Bro was late because he had to perfect that diaper game"

"Dang. I was finally gonna win a first basket parlay and he’s late to work 😭 "

"This guy just does whatever he wants 🤣🤣🤣 "

"must have been changing a diapher"

"I put him as a first basket , where the void"

"Daddy duties"

"So when does he check into the league’s substance abuse program? This isn’t normal, professional athlete behavior. Leave at halftime last game, miss the tipoff tonight. Classic substance abuse behavior."

Anthony Edwards exits early against the Kings to attend to his newborn

Anthony Edwards made an abrupt exit after only playing in the first half of their game against the Sacramento Kings on March 1. While many fans were worried that his left ankle soreness might have gotten worse, reports later clarified that Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel were expecting a baby.

As of the time of this writing, we're not entirely sure about the baby's gender and what its name is. What we do know is that its initials are "A.J.E." as revealed in Robel's Instagram post. Details about the baby are soon to be revealed.

Before leaving the game, "Ant" played for 19 minutes and put up 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block. Edwards then made up for lost time in their game against the LA Clippers by adding 27 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 37 minutes of play.

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-19) are ranked second in the Western Conference.