NBA fans pile on Celtics' misery after entirely losing homecourt vs Knicks - "Pistons gave the Knicks a tougher time" 

The Boston Celtics lost Game 2 91-90 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. NBA fans reacted to the defending NBA champions falling into a 2-0 hole in the second round of the playoffs.

A Detroit Pistons fan tweeted that the Knicks had a tougher time in the first round. New York defeated the Pistons in six games, five of which were decided by single digits.

"The Pistons gave the Knicks a tougher time than the Celtics," a fan said.

Other fans chimed in and replied to the post.

"Detroit brought the Knicks back to their roots, metal bat basketball is back," one fan commented.

"Pistons are a better team," another fan tweeted.

"I crashing out because Detroit was giving us a hard time too, turns out The Pistons were actually just really good lmao," a fan posted.

Several compared Pistons' All-Star Cade Cunningham to Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star finished Game 2 with 13 points and 14 rebounds on another dismal shooting night (5-for-19). Cunningham averaged 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in his first career playoff run this season.

"Also Cade >>>>>>> Tatum. Tatum is so soft," one fan tweeted.

"Cade better then Tatum, by far lmao," another fan wrote.

"Cade had better performances vs. OG & Mikal than Tatum," a fan said.

In Game 1, Tatum had 23 points and 16 rebounds but shot just 7-for-23. In the two games against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the seven-time All-Star is a combined 12-for-42 and 5-for-20 from 3-point range.

This is a significant decline from his production in the first round against the Orlando Magic. In four games against Paolo Banchero and Co., Tatum averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 44.7% shooting (36.4% from 3-point range).

The Celtics were 28-13 at TD Garden in the regular season but lost home-court advantage in the second round. Three of the five games will be played in New York if the series goes the distance.

Ex-Celtics Kendrick Perkins says Boston's home loss is "embarrassing"

Kendrick Perkins, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, said that the teams had two "embarrassing" performances to start the second-round series against the New York Knicks.

Both games in Boston had similar outcomes: They went down to the wire after the Celtics led by 20, and Mikal Bridges had two game-winning defensive plays.

On Wednesday, Perkins mentioned Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

"Joe, Tatum, Brown and the Celtics need their ass whipped!!! Another embarrassing performance at home," Perkins tweeted.

Tatum and Co. now have their backs against the wall amid their title defense. Games 3 and 4 will be on the road in New York. However, there are signs of life for fans. Boston is tied with the OKC Thunder for the best road record in 2024-25 (33-8).

