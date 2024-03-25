NBA fans pile on Steph Curry and Warriors' misery as they inch closer to lottery following loss

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors could finish in the lottery this season. Coming into the year as one of the favorites, the Warriors have dropped to 36-34 on the season. They are only one game ahead of the 11th Houston Rockets in the standings, who are 35-35 after an eight-game winning streak.

The Warriors succumbed to their second consecutive loss on Sunday. The Minnesota Timberwolves edged them 114-110 at Target Center behind a team effort. Golden State, meanwhile, was in the game for the most part, thanks to Steph Curry's 31 points.

The Warriors didn't get any significant contribution from others offensively, which they received amid a solid stretch before the All-Star break. The Timberwolves were also missing Karl-Anthony Towns, which made this an even more embarrassing loss for the Warriors, who were at full strength.

With Steph Curry and Co. facing a realistic possibility of falling out of the play-in tournament bracket, too, NBA fans ruthlessly mocked the 2022 champions online as one fan wrote:

"The Rockets are really about to come snatch The Warriors chain, huh? Well it’s been a fun season, Gg’s."

What's going wrong for Steph Curry and the Warriors?

Steph Curry is producing another MVP-caliber season, but it hasn't been decisive. The two-time MVP has averaged 26.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 45/40/92 splits, but the Warriors are only two games above .500, with the 11th-placed Houston Rockets knocking at their door to steal the last play-in spot.

The Warriors won a championship only two seasons ago with the same core. So where has it gone wrong for them? One of the key differences between the championship seasons and the last two years has been the lack of production and versatility around Steph Curry.

Klay Thompson is no longer the second option everyone viewed him as at his peak, while Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney's impact has regressed, too. Their struggles have prompted the Warriors to make ample changes to their starting lineup, which is unlikely in Golden State.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has been the most consistent player not named Steph Curry, but his technical foul troubles, ejections and suspensions have been problematic.

The lack of continuity can always be an issue for a team with championship aspirations. The Warriors haven't replicated their success finding experienced role players, either. They are trying to lean on their young prospects, which is unlikely for them.

Golden State needs to improve the supporting cast around Steph Curry and Draymond Green if they are to contend again. The upcoming offseason could need them to make bold decisions, including considering Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins' futures with the team.