NBA fans pull out conspiracy theories as LeBron James breaks unique rule

LeBron James and his LA Lakers were unable to eliminate the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday night. James scored 25 points in the game, but it wasn't enough to beat the Dubs.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Warriors were up 121-106. However, many NBA fans believe that NBA referees wanted Golden State to win Game 5. While the game had a couple of questionable calls, a lot of fans complained about the unusual call on LeBron in the first quarter.

James was called for a five-second violation in the post. This violation is extremely rare since the league is mostly focused on three-point shooting, which is why Lakers fans believe that the referees shouldn't have called it.

LeBron James was called for a five-second violation in the post

With 9:14 left in the first quarter of Game 5 between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors, LeBron James was called for a five-second violation in the post. As a result, the 20-year NBA veteran turned the ball over.

The rule states that players may not dribble the ball with their backs to the basket for more than five seconds. The rule only applies to the frontcourt and affects offensive players caught between the free throw line extended and the basket.

This was an extremely rare call as NBA players no longer use post moves as much as they did before. However, it's also important to note that the call on LeBron James was correct.

Despite this, many basketball fans were not happy with the call. They believed that the referees were trying to rig the game for the Golden State Warriors and extend the series to seven games.

The call was rare, but correct. However, many fans did not like it.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr complained about the Lakers flopping after Game 4. It seems that his complaining has worked as the referees were very careful in the fifth game of the series.

The call against LeBron James was made early in the game, which is why a lot of Lakers fans thought that the referees would make bad calls against their team all game long.

Some fans even stopped watching the game as soon as the five-second violation was called!

Some NBA fans didn't even know that the rule existed.

Others believe that the referees had their money on the Warriors in Game 5.

There is no doubt that the series between the Lakers and Warriors is very entertaining and profitable. Due to this, many fans believe that the NBA wants to extend it.

LeBron James finished Game 5 with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting. He also recorded nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. The first-quarter turnover was one of the four turnovers he had in the game.

The Lakers will have another chance to finish the series on Friday night. This time, they will play in front of their fans.

