NBA fans react as Damian Lillard freestyles on Drake’s “Evil Ways”: “Can rap but every song is the same topics”

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks had their season cut short by the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. For that reason, the Bucks players have a lot of spare time before going back to training and preparing for next season.

Bucks star guard Damian Lillard pursued his hobby of rapping and did a freestyle on pop star Drake's "Evil Ways" song beat. The video of his rap was uploaded on X on 2Cool2Blog's official account, and fans couldn't stop themselves from expressing their thoughts on the Bucks star's talent.

They flooded the comments section, and one fan called out Dame for rapping on the same topics:

"He can rap but every song is the same topics. Lol."

Other fans joined the fray commenting on Dame's rapping skills:

"I feel like he’s missing something as a rapper that just makes it sound like it’s a regular person, maybe it’s his delivery or something," @ShawnDG24 said.

"Boring. Probably should found another beat for this particular flow," @supreme_suga said.

"Rap is all about delivery and flow. The bars are there I just think sometimes sh*t sounds offf," @jp_creative_ said.

While many fans pointed out the flaws, some fans praised the Bucks star for his efforts.

"Best I've heard from him," @2TheIzzo said.

"It really ain’t bad and the beat fire, s/o Mac McClung"

Damian Lillard was a crucial player in the Bucks' series against the Pacers, as Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined. However, he also got injured down the line, leaving his team without a leader. They were eventually eliminated. Lillard had a great season overall, averaging 24.3 points 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Damian Lillard addresses his messy divorce in his rap song

Bucks guard Damian Lillard addressed his messy divorce from his ex-wife Kay'La Hanson in his rap song.

"Married to the game I had to leave the bride."

He said that his love for basketball was the reason for his divorce.

Dame had it rough when he decided to move from Portland to Milwaukee. The 33-year-old is a legend for the Portland Trail Blazers and had spent most of his career there, so making a switch was hard for him.

On the other hand, he was going through a divorce, and his wife filed for custody of all his three children. The prime reason for the divorce was Dame's absence from the household because of his busy schedule related to games, endorsements, and sponsorships. While the divorce has been finalized, the decision on the custody of his children is yet to be made.