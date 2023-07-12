Nikola Jokic was able to lead the Denver Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history. The two-time NBA MVP fell just short of averaging a triple double in both the regular season and postseason. Following his impressive year, Jokic took home the ESPYs award for Best NBA Player.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Nikola Jokic is taking home the award for the ESPYS Best NBA Player Nikola Jokic is taking home the award for the ESPYS Best NBA Player 🏆 https://t.co/6Q914mWGlA

Fans shared their reaction to the news via Twitter. @kingjesus17 joked about Draymond Green's support of LeBron James, stating:

"Draymond green thinks it’s Lebron"

@Scottie4Barnes believes Joel Embiid, who won the 2022-2023 NBA MVP Award, deserved the honors:

"Joel Embiid won mvp tho?"

@nugsandskers15 felt the award was well deserved, stating:

"Deserved. To the people saying Embiid is better: Embiid has no conference finals appearances, no rings, and less MVP awards. Jokic clears him, and the rest of the league. And he’s not even trying Congrats Joker 🏆"

@DrRamblings believes that Nikola Jokic should have taken home his third MVP award as well:

"He should have been the 3-time MVP too. Cry baby Embiid campaigned for TWO YEARS to be the @NBA MVP. He whined, complained, and pouted until he finally was award the MVP this season."

@Michael62010985 was either trolling or misread the award title, stating:

"Messi should win and is more deserving. Not even close."

@GOL1ONS was a bit more obvious with their trolling:

"How did Killian Hayes not win this?"

Regardless of the honors, @megatron60004 does not enjoy watching Nikola Jokic:

"He boring idc"

@ASROMASUNDANGHT questioned the timing of the announcement:

"Why announce this so early can’t the fan enjoy during the actual show?"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Dwight Howard believes he had a better prime than Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic was able to win his first championship after winning back-to-back MVPs in the two previous seasons. Despite this, Dwight Howard believes that he had a better prime than the Denver Nuggets superstar. Speaking with Complex Sports, the eight-time All-Star stated:

"I'm Dwight Howard. I know what I've done in this league... all-time centers, I'm top 10. Obviously, people going to say Jokic can score. He got all those offensive skills, but at the same time, I was getting 38 and 20, 45-18, 19, 20, and I'm doing all this with twos. No threes, all twos.

"I'm doing this with lobs. I'm not getting a lot of post-up attempts like Jokic. He's getting way more opportunities I would say as far as to show his low post game and all that stuff."

While Howard was among the best players in the game in his prime, and is one of the best defenders of all-time, he was never able to take home the MVP award. He did, however, win three Defensive Player of the Year awards as well as a championship in 2019-2020, defeating Jokic and the Nuggets in the process.

