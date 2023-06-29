With free agency getting ready to begin, the NBA's new Collective Barganing Agreement has become a big topic of conversation. While most are waiting to see what ramifications it will have on the league, one section has sent fans into a frenzy.

Since the CBA has been released, countless people have dug through and shared some of the key points on social media. One of the things to emerge from this is that an NBA team is able to terminate a player's contract for "lack of skill."

Yes you can be released due to being terrible at basketball in this new CBA

As expected, fans were quick to jump all over this. One of the first players brought up was Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons. He still has $77 million left on his deal and averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season.

Other fans brought up that the LA Lakers could have used a caluse like this during the regular season for Russell Westbrook.

Man the lakers could've got out of the russ deal for free

Overall, a majority of fans agreed with this line in the CBA. They feel it now gives players more incentive to try harder in games.

Is this supposed to be shocking or something?!

Is this supposed to be shocking or something?!

Bad at work = get fired

NBA fan calls out 12-time All-Star with CBA clause

While most fans were targeting guys like Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook in their joking comments, one person went a different route. They feel that a 12-time All-Star could be a victim of this.

Right before the NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors made a shocking decision to trade Jordan Poole. They sent the young guard to the Washington Wizards, and in return received Chris Paul.

Since this trade, fans and analysts have been divided on if this new paring can work together. That being said, one fan has a solution for this. Jokingly stating that the Warriors will use the "lack of skill" line in the CBA on CP3.

@CP3 getting released in the first 30 seconds in this league lol

Earlier this week, the Wizards fully guaranteed Paul's contract for next season. Now, he is set to make $30.8 million at 38 years old. Paul played in 59 games for the Phoenix Suns this season, and averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists.

Despite approaching the age of 40, Paul has proven to still be one of the best facilitators in the league. That could be on full display this upcoming season when he is surrounded by two of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen.

