NBA fans react to James Harden's poor luck with teammate injuries in playoffs: "Playoff choker talk is BS"

James Harden will enter his 14th NBA playoff appearance this year as the LA Clippers prepare to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Harden is expected to orchestrate the Clippers' offense again alongside two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard. They are expected to pull upsets en route to a deep run.

Ad

Playing for four teams before the Clippers, Harden has been known to be a letdown in the postseason, failing to be in the NBA Finals despite impressive regular-season performances. However, some NBA fans on Reddit pointed out that he has been one of the unluckiest star players in history because of his former teammates’ untimely injuries.

“One of the unluckiest superstars in NBA history. Only one year did he have a healthy supporting cast in 2019 and again with how washed CP3 looked I don't even think you can call him a co star,” a post, which enumerated Harden's teammates injury woes, said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans jumped into the discussion, giving flowers to Harden for carrying his team for most of his playoff career, despite negative narratives around him.

“This playoff choker talk is BS, and it unnecessarily stains the legacy of one of the greatest scorers of all time,” one fan wrote.

“Unfortunately once you get the 'playoff choker' label you lose all benefit of the doubt and no one ever uses context in your favor,” another fan wrote.

Ad

“stop it bro, thats not the narrative that people want to hear. let every playoff loss be his fault like everyone believes,” another fan wrote.

Other fans looked back at his former performances and how he pushed the dynastic Golden State Warriors, which had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant on the team, almost to the brink of elimination.

“If only the Rockets weren't so unlucky with the injuries, they could've been the first to topple the KD Warriors,” one fan wrote.

Ad

“2018 he should’ve won, that would’ve been the best outcome,” another fan wrote.

“The player who got closest to knocking off the Curry Durant Warriors,” one fan wrote.

Harden and the Rockets forced a Game 7 on the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. But Houston missed 27 straight 3s in the deciding game as the Warriors cruised to their second straight NBA titles.

Ad

This year, Harden has a chance to capture a title once more. The Clippers finished as the fifth seed with 50 wins and 32 losses in the regular season. They will face the former NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic.

This time, Harden is relatively healthy. However, his star teammate Kawhi Leonard has suffered knee issues since starting the season.

James Harden gets candid after defying odds this season

James Harden got candid as the LA Clippers defied the odds in the regular season and reached the fifth seed. Talking to the media after their 81st game, Harden expressed how special the team is for making it into the playoffs.

Ad

“Man, it’s special. Really just giving yourself up for something bigger. Coming into this season, there were no expectations for this team. You look at the standings, and they had us predicted to be the 13th or 12th seed in the West,” Harden said.

Harden has been the star point guard for the Clippers, lifting his teammates such as Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac to career years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More