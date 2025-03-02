"Vibes in Dallas are disastrous" - NBA fans react to Jason Kidd's highly critical comments about Klay Thompson's defense

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd commented on Klay Thompson's defensive efforts after Saturday's 132-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. His comments raised some eyebrows after he explained that he had benched Thompson in the third quarter for defensive purposes.

Ad

However, many have questioned Kidd's decision. One fan on Reddit commented on the negative atmosphere of the Mavericks.

"The vibes in Dallas are disastrous," a fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mavs fan comment/Reddit (image credit: reddit/r/nba)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Others had the same feelings about the situation in Dallas.

Ad

Trending

"Damn what a sh**show the Mavs have become," another fan wrote.

Mavs fan comment/Reddit (image credit: reddit/r/nba)

"No one hates Mavericks players and fans like Mavericks management," one fan commented.

Ad

Mavs fan comment/Reddit (image credit: reddit/r/nba)

"Y'all traded Luka, I wouldn't play any defense either," another fan commented.

Ad

Mavs fan comment/Reddit (image credit: reddit/r/nba)

Some focused their wrath on Kidd:

Ad

"This is the softest "thrown under the bus" I've ever seen lol," another fan wrote.

Mavs fan comment/Reddit (image credit: reddit/r/nba)

"Does kidd think klay is his prime 3 and D self? Lol," a fan commented.

Ad

Mavs fan comment/Reddit (image credit: reddit/r/nba)

Kidd's comments came as Thompson had one of his best defensive performances against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. He recorded a 96.7 defensive rating and made two crucial blocks.

Ad

Fans and the media argued that Kidd's comments were unfair and that the four-time NBA champion was made a scapegoat for the team's defensive struggles. Spencer Dinwiddie, who replaced Thompson in the lineup, didn't fare better. He went from 0 of 3 from the 3-point line and struggled to contain the Bucks' offense.

The Mavericks have not reached the heights of last season. They have dealt with several injuries, including absences from Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Anthony Davis.

Ad

Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic still havent spoken since trade to Lakers

Jason Kidd watched as his former star player Luka Doncic lead the LA Lakers to a 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 25. After the loss, he revealed that he had not spoken to Doncic since he sent him a text message when the trade was announced.

Ad

“No, I have not,” Kidd said to reporters.

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd with guard Luka Doncic (77) - Source: Imagn

Doncic recorded a triple-double of 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in the victory at Crypto.com Arena. The Mavericks struggled, as they only converted 18 of 54 field goals (33.3%) and 17 of 44 (38.6%) from the 3-point line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.