NBA fans react as Jimmy Butler's concerning injury update rings alarm bells for Golden State - "Warriors 1st round exits" 

The Golden State Warriors could be without Jimmy Butler for Saturday's Game 3 contest against the Houston Rockets. Butler exited Game 2 on Wednesday with a pelvic injury. On Thursday, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Butler had suffered a deep glute muscle contusion, jeopardizing his status for Game 3.

Ad

While the good news was that Butler avoided fracture, his potential absence on Saturday could hurt the Warriors' shot at a win in a pivotal point of the series. Houston will be primed to restore its homecourt advantage with a road win and take a 2-1 lead.

Butler was huge for the Dubs in negating their inferior length and athleticism on the perimeter compared to the Rockets. He also took significant attention to Steph Curry. The Warriors don't have another player with the same gravity as Butler, apart from Curry, which could swing the series in the Rockets' favor.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Even if Butler returns in Game 4, Curry's fatigue level would be something to monitor for the Warriors. NBA fans online reacted to Butler's injury news, with many believing Golden State is probably facing a first-round exit.

Here's what one fan said:

"Warriors 1st round exits we not surprised"

Another added:

"Warriors first round exit wow"

A Warriors fan claimed the NBA should suspend Amen Thompson. For context, Thompson's collision with Jimmy Butler caused the Warriors forward's injury.

Ad

"SUSPEND AMEN THOMPSON," the fan said.

Another fan stayed optimistic about the Warriors' chances, saying:

"Warriors in 6 now instead of 5."

Another Warriors fan said:

"We might be cooked"

Jimmy Butler was on fire in Game 1, dropping 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 52.6% shooting. His ability to play through physicality gave the Warriors a significant edge, leading to their 95-85 win. The Warriors lost Game 2 109-94 after Butler went down in eight minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.