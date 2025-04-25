NBA fans react as Jimmy Butler's concerning injury update rings alarm bells for Golden State - "Warriors 1st round exits" 

The Golden State Warriors could be without Jimmy Butler for Saturday's Game 3 contest against the Houston Rockets. Butler exited Game 2 on Wednesday with a pelvic injury. On Thursday, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Butler had suffered a deep glute muscle contusion, jeopardizing his status for Game 3.
While the good news was that Butler avoided fracture, his potential absence on Saturday could hurt the Warriors' shot at a win in a pivotal point of the series. Houston will be primed to restore its homecourt advantage with a road win and take a 2-1 lead.
Butler was huge for the Dubs in negating their inferior length and athleticism on the perimeter compared to the Rockets. He also took significant attention to Steph Curry. The Warriors don't have another player with the same gravity as Butler, apart from Curry, which could swing the series in the Rockets' favor.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Even if Butler returns in Game 4, Curry's fatigue level would be something to monitor for the Warriors. NBA fans online reacted to Butler's injury news, with many believing Golden State is probably facing a first-round exit.
Here's what one fan said:
"Warriors 1st round exits we not surprised"
Another added:
"Warriors first round exit wow"
A Warriors fan claimed the NBA should suspend Amen Thompson. For context, Thompson's collision with Jimmy Butler caused the Warriors forward's injury.
"SUSPEND AMEN THOMPSON," the fan said.
Another fan stayed optimistic about the Warriors' chances, saying:
"Warriors in 6 now instead of 5."
Another Warriors fan said:
"We might be cooked"
Jimmy Butler was on fire in Game 1, dropping 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 52.6% shooting. His ability to play through physicality gave the Warriors a significant edge, leading to their 95-85 win. The Warriors lost Game 2 109-94 after Butler went down in eight minutes.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.