NBA fans react to new LeBron James-Drake meme about BakaNotNice lyric: "WHY IS HE AROUND" 

LA Lakers star LeBron James is one of the many celebrities now intertwined in the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud. Fans have started using memes of the NBA star to jab at the Canadian rapper.

Last week, LeBron was seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. Since then, he has been a muse for fans to make fun of Drake. Photos and videos have made their way around social media with one specific lyric from the son.

In "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar jabs at OVO artist Baka for his previous history. NBA fans have decided to pair this lyric with an iconic photo of LeBron James from the NBA Finals.

As the LeBron memes do the rounds on social media, NBA fans decided to chime in with thier thoughts. Even those who don't fully understand the reference.

"I don’t know WHO Baka is or WHAT his case is but WHY IS HE AROUND," one fan said.

"Perfect meme for this lyric," another fan said.

"This line so funny it go with so many memes bro," said one fan.

The first meme used is from when the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He freaked out on J.R. Smith because he let time run out in a tie game when they could have gone for the win.

LeBron James shares thoughts on Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud

As a big fan of hip-hop, LeBron James chimed in on the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Before he seemed to have picked a side, the LA Lakers forward thought it was good for music overall.

In the early stages of this feud, LeBron shared his thoughts on the diss tracks on X/Twitter. He has enjoyed seeing two people who are good at their craft go toe-to-toe with one another.

"Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sport," LeBron said on Twitter.

While he might have been neutral at first, LeBron James has seemingly picked a side in this battle. After videos surfaced of him dancing to Kendrick Lamar's music, it's evident he is siding with the California-based rapper.

LeBron dancing to Kendrick Lamar's diss was shocking to many given his history with Drake. The two have always been good friends as Drake is known to be an NBA superfan. A couple years ago, he even brought LeBron out on stage with him during a concert in LA.