NBA fans react as Scottie Pippen's son Scotty Pippen Jr . has career night in Chicago - "Revenge on the Bulls for his dad's contract" 

Scottie Pippen's son Scotty Pippen Jr. created a memorable moment after dropping a career-high against the Chicago Bulls, where his father helped hang six championship banners. Pippen Jr. made his eighth start of the season after Ja Morant remained sidelined. The third-year guard made it count, tallying 30 points in a 142-131 win.

He added 10 assists and two rebounds while shooting an efficient 13 of 17, including 3 of 6 from deep. It was his fifth double-double of the year in 17 games. Pippen Jr.'s massive effort had everyone mentioning his relationship with the Bulls because of his father.

One fan reacted by saying Pippen Jr. was getting revenge for Scottie Pippen's underpaid contract with his career night.

"Scotty Pippen Jr out here getting revenge on the Bulls for his dad's contract..."

One fan threw shade at Michael Jordan's sons:

"Scotty Pippen’s son turns out better than Jorbum’s sons. Shows you how much MJ was carried back in the day"

"like father like son," another said.

One fan made a huge claim saying Scotty is better than Scottie:

"Better than his dad trust"

"Pippen legacy in full effect," said another.

"When talent beats nepotism," one fan wrote.

