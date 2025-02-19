NBA fans react as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes his own agent: "Didn’t want to give his agent 10% of his $360M" 

OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with Wasserman and will be representing himself moving forward. "SGA" is eligible to sign a $300 million supermax extension this upcoming offseason, with fans reacting to his decision on social media.

According to TNT's Chris Haynes, the MVP frontrunner is leaving Wasserman, one of the biggest sports agencies in the world. He will now be his own agent just like fellow superstar Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers star negotiated his three-year, $192.9 million extension that will run from 2026 to 2028.

"SGA" is in line to make history as the first NBA player to earn an annual salary of $80 million due to his potential $300 million supermax extension. Luka Doncic was set to earn more, but he's no longer eligible after the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the LA Lakers earlier this month.

NBA fans reacted to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's decision to leave a big sports agency to represent himself. Some pointed out the huge agent fees that "SGA" would have had to pay once he got his supermax, while others were baffled as agents do much more than just negotiate contracts.

"Bro didn’t want to give his agent 10% of his $360M supermax this Summer lol," one fan tweeted.

"Don’t you gotta do hella calls as an agent? How does one do all that on their own?" one fan asked.

"Much respect to SGA if he’s able to successfully self represent himself. It’s doable, but it’s not the easiest job in the world," another fan said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is almost guaranteed to receive a historic contract, especially if he takes home the NBA MVP this season. "SGA" is one of the favorites to win the award along with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"So tired of playing MVP he decided to play agent. +10000000 aura," one fan wrote.

"Him and the organization see eye to eye. It's not gonna take much for them to come to an agreement. Smart move," a fan added.

"His agent probably advised him to stop getting to the free throw line so much," another fan said.

"SGA" is averaging 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. The OKC Thunder subsequently have a 44-10 record and sit atop the Western Conference standings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responds to Draymond Green's claim

Draymond Green was feeling confident about the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning a championship with Jimmy Butler. The Warriors acquired the star forward from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline, which prompted Green to think that they have a shot to win it all.

Speaking to reporters before the All-Star Game, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about the Green's comments.

"I'd expect him to say that being on the Golden State Warriors and playing basketball for them," 'SGA' said, according to USA Today. "I would hope he wouldn’t say they’d lose. I guess we'll have to wait and see."

If the Warriors make the playoffs, there's a chance they could face the Thunder in a series.

