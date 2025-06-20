NBA fans react as "Starting 5" stars Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lock horns in Game 7: "About to break all kinds of Netflix records"

Season 2 of Netflix's show "Starting 5" will feature Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton. The duo lock horns in the NBA Finals Game 7 on Sunday. Fans online reacted to this perfect casting by Netflix, as the documentary series will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the NBA Finals.

The announcement of the second season was first made in October. Shams Charania shared a tweet about the cast. A fan re-shared his tweet after Game 6, highlighting how SGA and Haliburton's Game 7 matchup would break records on Netflix.

"NBA finals game 7? Yeah, thisis about to break all kinds of Netflix records," he wrote.

NBA fans reacted to the tweet in the comments, as they expressed their excitement to watch behind-the-scenes moments.

"From both perspectives, too. Also, Halliburton’s injury, phew, this is about to be a classic," expressed a fan.

"After Sunday they need to drop this like next month this gone be damn near better than the first one😭👏🏾," remarked another.

"I want the backstage access to have its own backstage access! Give us just the unedited 7 hours from game day of game 7 tbh," wrote a third.

Fans also highlighted other cast members alongside SGA and Haliburton, with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Jaylen Brown also set to feature.

"Amidst KD trade rumors. Ima finish ts in a weekend," commented a fan.

"They’ve got so much footage to work with lol. I fear KD & Harden’s storylines may be the shortest given Hali/SGA finals matchup," expressed a second.

The first season, featuring LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and Domantas Sabonis, was a hit.

Release dates for Season 2 are yet to be released.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton give their views on Game 7 after Indiana's win

Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton expressed their views on Game 7 after the Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The duo attended the post-game conference at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, offering their take on the final game.

The league MVP, although disappointed, stressed the importance of the game while speaking to the media.

"It's one game for everything you've ever dreamed of. If you win it, you get everything; if you lose, you get nothing. It's that simple," SGA said. (From 0:10 onwards)

On the other hand, Haliburton expressed his excitement over Game 7.

"It's exciting, it's so exciting. As a basketball fan, there is nothing like a game 7," he said (From 0:35 onwards). "It's all about one game and approaching that the right way."

The first NBA Finals Game 7 since 2016 promises to be an enticing one, as the two young stars look to create history on Sunday.

