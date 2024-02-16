NBA fans ridicule Doc Rivers for "Cabo" comments after shocking loss: "Throwing players under the bus is no surprise"

Doc Rivers' coaching stint with the Milwaukee Bucks has not had a great start. The latest loss came against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum, where the Bucks were edged out, 113-110. It has been three weeks since the franchise hired Rivers as their head coach following the firing of Adrian Griffin, and their record under the former Philadelphia 76ers coach is now 3-7 in the last 10 games.

Despite their poor run heading into the All-Star Weekend, the Bucks (35-21) are still placed third in the East.

The 62-year-old garnered immense flak following his statement in the aftermath of the team's loss to the Grizzlies:

Doc Rivers: "We had some guys here, some guys in Cabo."

This saw one fan lambasting the veteran coach:

Doc throwing players under the bus is no surprise, it's what he does best

More reactions followed suit on X:

Milwaukee couldn't get past Memphis despite a late spark from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the team with 35 points and 12 assists. Brook Lopez recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists, while Damian Lillard had 24 points.

However, the Grizzlies – sans Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane – were outdone by GG Jackson II and Ziaire Williams who had 27 points each.

Bucks have struggled since Doc Rivers' arrival, but won't be hitting panic button just yet

The 3-7 record speaks for itself, but the Milwaukee Bucks likely won't hit the panic button just yet. Doc Rivers comes in with a decorated resume and his coaching style will take some time for the Bucks players to adapt.

In many ways, it's growing pains for the team, whose condition could be compared to how the Clippers fared upon James Harden's arrival. After losing the first string of games, the LA outfit (36-17) is now third in the West.

Furthermore, Rivers also has Antetokounmpo's backing, who was positive in his response when asked about the latest coaching style. Following their win over the Denver Nuggets after playing them for a second time since Rivers' appointment as head coach, the "Greek Freak" was lavish in his praise:

"Love the direction we are heading."

As the Bucks head into the All-Star break, Doc Rivers will head to Indianapolis to coach the Eastern Conference team after he was selected as the East coach of the All-Star Game on Sunday. This will be the fourth time he has coached in an All-Star Game, having done it in 2008, 2011 and 2021.