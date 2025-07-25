  • home icon
NBA fans ridicule Steph Curry for rocking with Drake and critiquing "Not Like Us": "Now ask him about what he thinks about low income housing"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 25, 2025 04:21 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA fans ridicule Steph Curry for rocking with Drake and critiquing "Not Like Us": "Now ask him about what he thinks about low income housing." [photo: Imagn]

Steph Curry and Drake have been friends for years, a relationship that has its roots in Ayesha Curry’s cousin from Toronto. The NBA superstar often shows his support of the rapper by playing some of the Canadian’s hits during warmups. Curry pushed back when “Not Like Us,” the Drake diss track made by Kendrick Lamar, repeatedly blared during Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympics preparation.

In an interview with Speedy Morman of Complex on Thursday, the two-time MVP opened up about the viral scene in the UAE. Curry said that he got “sick” of hearing Lamar’s opus, which eventually won the 2025 Grammy Song of the Year.

Fans promptly reacted to Curry’s comments:

"Now ask him about what he thinks about low income housing!"

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

The low-income housing reaction was based on a 2023 controversy involving the Currys. During that time, Bay Area locations, including Atherton, the wealthiest part of the city where Curry lived, were required to follow a state-mandated housing plan.

The Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife asked the neighborhood where he lived to be spared from said development due to safety and privacy concerns. They did not want "three-story townhouses looming" directly behind them. Despite the basketball icon’s request, the city proceeded with the housing and development plan for low-income families.

Some fans found Steph Curry’s complaints about “Not Like Us” being repeatedly played similar to his low-income housing concerns. Others thought Curry was right to push back against the housing plan and the repetitive playing of Kendrick Lamar's diss track.

Steph Curry said pushing back against “Not Like Us” was “from the soul”

Steph Curry knew his scene between LeBron James, a huge “Not Like Us” fan, went viral. When the Complex host asked him about it, Curry promptly laughed at that exchange.

Curry opened up more about that clip:

“You can’t do nothing about what the DJ’s playing, but I got sick of it at certain points. It’s funny that the cameras caught me ‘cause that was from the soul.”
Despite controversy surrounding the Grammy-award-winning artist and Drake's beef with LeBron James, Steph Curry's allegiance to the rapper is unwavering. He has proven that he will stand on his relationship with Drizzy.

