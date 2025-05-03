NBA fans ridicule Warriors' over Draymond Green's uncalled illegal screen - "The audacity to complain Curry gets mauled" 

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors had a chance to end their first-round series against the Houston Rockets at home in Game 6. Instead, they are heading back to Houston for a Game 7 on Sunday after a 115-107 loss. Friday's game was extremely physical, and per usual, Green found himself in the middle of the conflict throughout the game.

Draymond Green has a reputation for being an extremely tough player who tries everything he can to gain an advantage for himself or his teammates. He is also has a tenuous relationship with the referees, talking with them throughout the game and complaining when they don't call fouls.

One questionable screen that he set in Game 6 has NBA fans reacting strongly. Draymond Green all but ran into Rockets guard Fred Vanvleet in order to free up Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. He made almost no effort to set his feet or set a legal screen, but the referees let it slide. The clip made its rounds on social media as fans questioned why there was no call.

Down the stretch of the game, Draymond Green continued to talk to and complain towards the officials about how the game was being called. His actions angered some fans who were watching the game, and they called him out on Reddit, saying that he shouldn't talk so much given what he is allowed to get away with.

"...the audacity to complain Curry gets mauled on every possession when so many of his shots are open from this b******t," one fan commented.

"The refs let him get away with stuff like this on offense so he can feel like he's contributing," said another about the play.

"Lowkey hilarious how Warriors fans complain about how Curry is reffed, and then ignore all the illegal screens they’ve been doing the last decade, which is far more egregious," another fan pointed out.

"Their entire dynasty was built on that move," one fan said about the dubious screen.

"The best part about this clip is that two refs are looking directly at this play and both swallowed their whistle," one fan observed.

Draymond Green might have gotten away with an illegal screen on that play, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors to close out the series. Game 7 is set for Sunday night on the Rockets' home floor, reminiscent of the battles Golden State had against James Harden and Co. back in the 2010s.

What are Draymond Green and the Warriors' chances to advance to the second round?

The Warriors enter Game 7 needing a big performance from Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Curry in order to advance. Golden State's veterans have plenty of experience in high-pressure playoff games, while Houston's roster has barely any playoff experience outside of Vanvleet, Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks.

According to ESPN's analytics, the Warriors are actually the underdogs heading into Game 7 on the road. They are at risk of losing three straight games and giving up a 3-1 lead, a rare feat in the NBA playoffs. Ironically, the Warriors were the last team to lose a series while holding such a lead, falling to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Regardless of who wins the series, they have a formidable opponent waiting for them in the second round. The Minnesota Timberwolves sent James and the LA Lakers home in five games without home court advantage. Anthony Edwards is playing as well as anyone in the postseason.

The winner of Game 7 between the Warriors and Rockets has their work cut out for them, but each team can't afford to look ahead. Each team has had their moments, but the win or go home game will decide things once and for all.

