Ben Simmons has unfortunately become one of the most criticized and disliked superstars in today's NBA. Much of the negativity surrounding Simmons stems from his frequent absences on the court and a reputation for having a demanding attitude. It's no wonder that many basketball fans have developed a distaste for him.

In the previous season, Simmons made his way to the Brooklyn Nets after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers. However, his performance with the Nets failed to live up to expectations. He struggled to replicate the impressive numbers he had posted during his time with the 76ers. In addition to lackluster performances, Simmons continued to be plagued by injuries, further dampening his reputation.

As the offseason unfolds, there are concerns about Simmons' availability for the upcoming season. Stefan Bondy reported that Simmons has not yet received medical clearance to participate in full five-on-five games. NBA fans are clearly fed up and have expressed their frustration and thoughts on social media. Here's what some of them had to say:

@BronGotGame tweeted: "China don’t even want him, release him from the nba"

@big_business_ tweeted: "Ben Simmons will have a breakout season in Love Island"

@BeyondTheData tweeted: "We might never see him play again"

@LegacyOfRei tweeted: "What?! I thought pics were posted of him grinding and ready to go for the season?? Just retire. I don't need another season of "phantom injuries""

@WayneLee1078 tweeted: "very likely he will be traded before be cleared for 5 v 5."

@RookieM2_ tweeted: "Biggest bust in nba history and the worst rookie of the year winner"

@coach_macgyver tweeted: "Who is his doctor, Dr Ben Simmons?"

@Rhandysvg tweeted: "Not cleared for a Jumpshot either"

@slxt4jt tweeted: "Get it together Ben!!!"

@KnickGrayson tweeted: "What is hurt about him? His feelings?"

Looking back at Ben Simmons' season debut with the Brooklyn Nets

During the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons missed the entire year because he was unhappy with his situation with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers then granted his trade request and sent him over to the Brooklyn Nets. However, due to his lingering injury, Simmons sat out the remainder of the season, which only put him in a bad light.

Last season, Ben Simmons finally made his debut with the Nets, but it wasn't exactly what everyone was hoping for. Simmons played a total of 42 games last year. Within that timeframe, he averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Simmons may not be known for his scoring, but putting up only nearly seven points a game is ridiculous for a player of his caliber.

Simmons has unfortunately become a subject of ridicule within the league, and fans are no longer optimistic about his career. The once-promising superstar has faced considerable criticism and has lost the support of many basketball enthusiasts.

