NBA fans roast Chris Paul after he claims to win a championship before retiring: "Hate telling bad news to good people"

NBA veteran Chris Paul has been in the league for 19 seasons now but is yet to win his first championship. Regarded as the "Point God," Paul has come close to winning the title on several occasions but has never been able to secure the deal. Now playing for the Golden State Warriors, his championship aspirations seem to be more difficult to accomplish, considering his team is currently ranked 10th in the Western Conference.

Despite the struggles Chris Paul faces, he believes that he'll be able to win the gold before he retires. Unfortunately, NBA fans on social media seem to disagree with it. Here's what some of them had to say on social media:

"I hate telling bad news to good people"

"bad news buddy"

"CP3 tryna be like Udonis Haslem"

"Hate to say but I don’t like his chances"

"Maybe as a coach or deep bench player. It’s a shame he never tested free agency during his prime years. Dude got plenty of great paychecks tho"

"Nah bro. I don’t see it. Warriors down bad. Cp3 injuries have destroyed his chances. That one with the Rockets was brutal. I still believe they would of beat the Warriors if he stayed healthy."

"CP3 dreaming: Hearts, Stars, Horseshoes, Clovers and Blue Moons, Unicorns, Rainbows, and Tasty Red Balloons!"

"If he wasn’t allergic to being healthy in the playoffs just maybe he might have had a ring already."

Can Chris Paul win a title before he retires?

Throughout Chris Paul's 19-year tenure in the NBA, he's made a reputation of being one of the best point guards in the league's history. He's a 12-time All-Star, won one All-Star MVP, achieved the Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and was named to 11 All-NBA teams. The only accolade he can't seem to achieve is the coveted NBA title.

Back in the 2020-21 season, Paul played for the Phoenix Suns when they faced the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. While it seemed like the Suns were going to win it all, Giannis Antetokounmpo did his best to rally the Bucks back to victory and secured the championship within six games. This was the closest "CP3" ever was to having a taste of the gold.

Since then, Paul never made it back to the finals and struggled to do so due to his team's chemistry falling apart. Ultimately, the Suns saw the need for a rebuild and sent their veteran point guard to the Golden State Warriors.

Before the season started, some fans and analysts genuinely thought the Warriors might be able to pull off another successful season, especially with Chris Paul by their side. Unfortunately, the predictions turned out otherwise, and Paul's chances of winning the championship are shrinking slimmer. With that in mind, what should Paul's next move be to achieve his championship aspirations?

As of the moment, Chris Paul is signed to a four-year contract worth $120 million. His salary is getting in the way of his team securing better players. With that said, we think it's time for Paul to take a pay cut and join a contending team in the next couple of years. This method seems like the most logical way for him to win a title.