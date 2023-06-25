'Sixers must refer to Joel as 'Tobias Harris' internally': NBA fans roast Daryl Morey for demanding Jarret Allen, Evan Mobley for $39 million star

According to a June 24 report by Phil Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phoenix Suns are interested in acquiring Tobias Harris. However, the report also stated that Philadelphia 76ers president of operations Daryl Morey has some lofty expectations in any deal involving Harris.

He told the Cleveland Cavaliers it would take Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and a draft pick to acquire him before the 2023 NBA draft.

"Last week, sources told The Inquirer the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return,” Pompey wrote. "That goes in line with what a source said the Sixers told the Cavs what it would take days before the draft: A package of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and a draft pick."

Harris is not an All-Star talent at the NBA level and has spent his time with the Philadelphia 76ers operating as a tertiary option on both sides of the floor. As such, Morey's high asking price for Tobias Harris does project to be quite wide of the mark.

Shortly after Keith Pompey's report, fans shared their thoughts on how over-priced that deal for Tobias Harris really was.

Philadelphia 76ers have no interest in Deandre Ayton

If the Suns want to acquire Tobias Harris, they will likely need to bring a third team into the discussion, as, according to Pompey, Philadelphia has no interest in acquiring Deandre Ayton.

"The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract... The Sixers also don’t have any interest in any of the players the Suns would make available...

"So Phoenix wants the Sixers to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal, according to a source. However, the Sixers are unwilling to do so."

After trading away Chris Paul in a deal to acquire Bradley Beal, Ayton is now the Phoenix Suns' best trade asset. However, finding a team that's willing to facilitate further strengthening the Suns will be a tough ask - especially considering the Sixers' lofty expectations in a Morey deal.

